1. Thank -------- our ---------- Grover was found safe and sound.

2. I saw a sewer ---------- stuck in some gooey----------.

3. Everything that I -------- on the shelf -------- on sale.

4. The burns suffered during the ---------- made his skin ------ and sore.

5. The ---------- with the gun was chewing --------.

6. Where did the -------- witch -------- ?

7. You can take a -------- at it, but you can't -------- it.

8. He will ------------ work after all the ---------- are full.

9. She performed a diving -------- into the swimming ----------.

ANSWERS:

1. God, dog

2. Rat, tar

3. Saw, was

4. War, raw

5. Mug, gum

6. Evil, live

7. Peek, keep

8. Stop, pots

9. Loop, pool