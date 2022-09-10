Super Quiz: Back Words

1. Thank -------- our ---------- Grover was found safe and sound.
2. I saw a sewer ---------- stuck in some gooey----------.
3. Everything that I -------- on the shelf -------- on sale.
4. The burns suffered during the ---------- made his skin ------ and sore.
5. The ---------- with the gun was chewing --------.
6. Where did the -------- witch -------- ?
7. You can take a -------- at it, but you can't -------- it.
8. He will ------------ work after all the ---------- are full.
9. She performed a diving -------- into the swimming ----------.
ANSWERS:
1. God, dog
2. Rat, tar
3. Saw, was
4. War, raw
5. Mug, gum
6. Evil, live
7. Peek, keep
8. Stop, pots
9. Loop, pool