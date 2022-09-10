Suspect in shooting arrested after chase

A Pine Bluff man suspected in the shooting death of Deondrick Clark last Christmas was arrested after a brief foot chase Thursday.

Pine Bluff police said an officer spotted Darnell Ford, 20, entering a residence, but did not say where it was located. Ford left the residence on foot but was taken into custody after the chase, at which time police stated he was armed with an illegal firearm.

Clark was shot to death last Dec. 25 while sitting in a car in the parking lot of Earnesto's Club at 218 S. Blake St. Police Det. Corey Wilfong said a witness came forward to identify Ford as a suspect between the time of the shooting and his arrest.

Ford was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 8:26 p.m. on suspicion of capital murder, terroristic act and carrying a prohibited firearm.

Clark's death marked the 30th and final homicide of 2021 in Pine Bluff, and it was also one of two homicides that day. Shamarrius "Mario" Henderson, 30, was found lying in a car at 318 W. 15th Ave. after the shooting occurred on the intersection of Fifth Avenue and University Drive. A second person was shot in connection to that incident.

No suspect has been publicly identified in Henderson's killing. Wilfong said it is unknown whether the shootings are related.