Tools & Toys: Spear Head Spade Model SHFD3 and AirCandy Gold Inflatable Chair





Spear Head Spade Model SHFD3

What's to love: The patented blade makes digging chores easier.

What does it do: The blade is made of carbon manganese steel that is 33% thicker and 25% harder than normal shovels, says the company. The entire blade is beveled with a 35 degree angled edge for cutting through weeds and roots. On each side of the top of the blade is a forward bent foot rest for adding force when digging. The handles are of steel re-enforced fiberglass with a cushion D-grip. The blades are 9-inches wide and 11 inches long. Total length of the tool is 40-inches and it weighs 4 pounds. The Spear Head Spade sells for $55. For more information visit spearheadspade.com.

■ ■ ■

AirCandy Gold Inflatable Chair

What's to love: Fun seating for a dorm room or kid's room.

What does it do: This inflatable chair is jumbo-size making it easy to get in and out of. It is strong enough to hold a 250-pound person and the comfortable design offers hip and back support. The metallic gold chair is made of heavy duty PVC and is 100% waterproof. The chair sells for $50. Visit poolcandy.net for more information.



