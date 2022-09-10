University of Arkansas System trustees approve ‘transformational’ project at UALR

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved a construction and renovation project Friday that will be "transformational" for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to UALR Chancellor Christina Drale.

The project can "transform the campus itself," seconded Trustee Morril Harriman of Little Rock. It's "a great project."

It is "a great idea for UALR," echoed Trustee Ed Fryar of Rogers. It "ties the campus together and creates an ambiance."

"It will significantly enhance the plaza outside of our library and student centers to provide a gathering space for students with a seat wall, tables & chairs, a stage, and canopy trees for shade -- all on a new surface of porcelain pavers that will provide a stunning complement to the brick buildings in that area. In addition, the promenade -- Trojan Way -- that will run north-to-south will be a huge upgrade to the hodge-podge of walkways that exist currently, and will serve as the central spine of our campus for decades to come," according to a summary document provided to the board from UALR.

Trustees had previously approved a renovation and construction project for Library Plaza and Trojan Way, the North-South promenade on campus, but in planning additional, later projects, Drale realized "it makes more sense to do them together," she said.

The additional scope of the project includes a new West entrance at the intersection of 32nd Street and University Avenue that will connect directly to Library Plaza and an Alumni Patio project that will connect Trojan Way to the northern end of campus.

The new West entrance will be where the erstwhile earth science building stood before its recent demolition, said Gerald "Jerry" Ganz Jr., the university's vice chancellor of finance and administration. It "became glaring" that UALR should treat it "as one big project."

The original project's $5.5 million cost was to be paid entirely with private funding, he said. With the added scope, the project is now estimated at $9.7 million. The $4.2 million difference will be paid by a combination of private donations and the university's reserve funds.

The Alumni Patio will connect a trio of patios with a walkway made from named alumni bricks that need to be relocated to create the Library Plaza, Drale said. The entire project is estimated to take 12-18 months, and the already-approved designer and contractor will handle the additional work.

"In the end, this will be one of the most impactful landscaping projects ever undertaken at UA Little Rock and will benefit our living-learning community substantially for many years to come," according to the summary document. "We will certainly plan to complement these projects with future plans in the update to our campus master plan that we will begin in 2022."