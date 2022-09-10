The world in brief: Unlicensed boat sinks off Brazil; 11 die

Unlicensed boat sinks off Brazil; 11 die

SAO PAULO -- A passenger boat operating without proper licenses sank Thursday in a bay off the Atlantic in the northern Brazil state of Para and at least 11 people died, authorities said.

A state government statement said 63 people had been rescued from the water after the boat went down near Cotijuba island, which is close to the city of Belem. It said nine of the dead were women.

Officials did not say if any people were missing. The statement said the boat, which was travelling from Marajo island to Belem, could transport up to 82 passengers.

Authorities said the boat did not have licenses to operate as a passenger carrier. Brazil's navy and Para state police had opened an investigation.

Fatal shooting by French officer probed

PARIS -- A homicide investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a driver by a police officer in Nice, France, after he failed to obey an order to stop, the southern city's prosecutor said Friday.

A video circulating on social media shows a police officer pointing his gun at the driver's window as the vehicle is reversing in front of a damaged police cruiser. The officer fires just after the driver appears to stop the car.

Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said in a statement the 23-year-old police officer -- now in police custody following Wednesday's incident -- said he shot at the driver because of the "immediate threat" he posed to him and his colleague.

Police and judicial authorities said the 24-year-old driver refused to obey an order to stop after officers noticed that he was driving dangerously. At some point, the car turned back and rammed into the police car.

Bonhomme said the man was driving a stolen car and had previously been convicted on a number of charges, including driving without a license and theft.

In another incident Wednesday in Rennes, a 22-year-old woman was killed after police opened fire on a car she was a passenger in during an anti-drug operation. The driver of the car was wounded.

Mexico's Senate OKs militarizing guard

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Senate passed a bill Friday handing control of the country's recently created National Guard over to the military.

When the National Guard was created under a constitutional reform in 2019, it was placed under civilian control. But most of its training and recruitment has been done from within the army.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the guard must now be under military command, to prevent corruption. The lower house of Congress already approved the measure, and Lopez Obrador is expected to sign it into law.

Opposition parties said Thursday they will file court appeals, claiming the measure violates the constitutional guarantee on civilian control.

"Public safety is not achieved by violating the rule of law, by violating the Constitution," said Sen. Claudia Anaya Mota, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, who vowed that opposition would quickly file a court challenge.

In 2019, the president dissolved the old civilian Federal Police and promised the National Guard -- which unlike the United States', is completely federal and never commanded by state governors -- would remain under the control of the civilian Public Safety Department.

The armed forces supplied most of the National Guard officers from the ranks of the army and marines. Those officers retained their place in the military.

Lopez Obrador no longer has a two-thirds majority in the Senate to change the constitution again, so his party simply changed the secondary laws governing the guard on a 71-51 vote.

"We have already seen the disastrous results of the militarization of public security forces in Mexico over the last 16 years," Edith Olivares Ferreto, director of Amnesty International Mexico, wrote in a statement.

Brazilian man killed in political dispute

BRASILIA, Brazil -- A supporter of Brazil's president used a knife and an ax to kill a backer of the main opposition leader after an argument about politics, weeks ahead of presidential elections, according to police.

The killing occurred Wednesday near the town of Confresa, Mato Grosso state, in Brazil's central-west region, a stronghold of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to Bolsonaro ahead of a first round of voting on Oct. 2.



