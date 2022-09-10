U.S. in distress

SOS: Universal distress signal.

That's the United States calling, its entire political system, its two political parties ... down-and-dirty bottom line. Democracy sending out the "Help!" message loudly, repeatedly.

We are way past Elephant versus Donkey ideology here; we are talking about the future of the country. There's a good chance within the next five years that this once "shining beacon on the hill" will be at the bottom of a deep well with no way out.

"Democracy" is no longer a clinical definition, a way of governing which depends on the will of the people. Personally, I like the more simple definition espoused by a "simple man" from Illinois, Abraham Lincoln: "... of the people, by the people, for the people."

That is not the definition espoused today by a majority of politicians: Change out "people" with "money" and/or "power" and you have the Political Landscape 2022.

Today, as you are reading this, where do you stand: Fight? Flight? Compromise? Those are the only three options left to an America riven with politically delusional dioramas depicting the worst-case scenarios of the present and the future. The pictures of national utopia in the U.S., as memed out by opposing viewpoints and hate-filled social media posts, are as different as the seasons, as day and night, as predator and prey.

Which picture of national perfection do you prefer? The GOP's rendition of a nationalistic Christian political revival and home-grown, trickle-down economic diatribe? Or the current Democratic Party's left-wing all-or-nothing, touchy-feely approach centered around the image of gathering around a bonfire for a hotdog-and-marshmallow, Kumbaya-singing communal hootenanny?

What is missing is conversation; meaningful, earnest dialogue, a commitment to compromise--not on principles, but basic substance--knowing that getting something is better than nothing and that ending up with nothing hurts everyone.

There is no conversation in today's political arena: Politicians believe it's the loudest voice that gets heard and gets the headlines and the news channel lead. Tweets and blog posts in ALL CAPS show the writer is dead-serious, the words important. Writing in ALL CAPS shows deep-seated insecurities, illustrating the writer believes he or she won't be taken seriously. It's a foolish notion played by fools trying to fool other fools. DO YOU UNDERSTAND?

Put aside political party preferences for a minute: When was the last time you were happy with a vast majority of the direction of government? Most older Americans would likely say back when Dwight Eisenhower or John F. Kennedy were in the Oval Office.

Decisive leadership in the present with a watchful eye on the future--that was the trademark of those two pivotal leaders. They came from different backgrounds but never forgot the "people" they served and that preserving democracy and measured compromise was their daily objective.

The rhetoric today is mostly loud, obnoxious and centered on the subject of "me," not the items important to "you." You hear promises that will never come to fruition. You hear and see constant messages of hate aimed at anyone who dares believe differently, mealy-mouth, manipulative I-Speak.

We are in a cycle of retribution, revenge and petty promises of payback: The Dems impeached Donald Trump so--watch out!--the GOP has President Joe Biden in its sights, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland and any other Cabinet figure who does not fit into its "family values" categories. (That means you, Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary, and Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health.)

Before the new year rolls around, it's a good bet some well-known politician will be assassinated or a failed attempt will come close to fruition. This is not a setup for an "I told you so" column; the rhetoric is red-hot, the proliferation of guns in the U.S. is great, and the underlying boiling hatred will lead to a violent incident aimed at a key political figure at some point.

Someone--a loony lefty or a right wingnut--will decide "today is the day I will make history." Then comes the retaliatory violent response and the re-response ... and so on.

It doesn't have to be, you know. All we have to do is mentally step back from the brink of national disaster and think or believe--no, know--this country is a stabilizing force in the world and every citizen must ensure it never relinquishes that role.

First, we must think about ourselves, our family, our friends, our communities.

We must think about the future, what we are leaving our grandkids and great-grandkids and all future generations. Do we want them studying this era of U.S. history and learning that petty, partisan power politics created Civil War II? And, most importantly, that we did precious little to stop it?

It could happen. Foam-mouthers from both parties are calling for violence in the streets if certain events happen. That type of vitriol has no place in this country ... not today, next year, ever!

This is the United States of America. Individuals pledge allegiance to it, not to half-baked, clay-brained politicians who are "owned" by a thirst for personal power, or by special-interest lobbyists.

The United States need united citizens. We've all got some soul-searching to do, and today is a good time to start the healing process and vote for the candidates who have the best interests of all residents at heart.

George S. Smith of Sutton is a former longtime Arkansas editor and publisher.