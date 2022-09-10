Walmart trying out recycling program

Walmart Inc. and one of its biggest suppliers are testing a free, in-store recycling program for empty lipstick tubes, shampoo bottles and other beauty product packaging.

Along with recycling company TerraCycle, Walmart and P&G recently started the Walmart U.S. Beauty Recycling Program. All brands of beauty, haircare and skincare products and packaging can be dropped at collection bins in 25 stores across Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In Arkansas, there are two participating stores in Fayetteville, two in Rogers, and one each in Bentonville and Siloam Springs.

Not all products can be accepted. These include aerosols, nail polish, perfume, electronic or battery-powered items, makeup wipes, razors and broken glass.

The collaboration between Walmart and P&G "offers consumers the opportunity to divert traditionally non-recyclable beauty waste from landfills in a convenient way," TerraCycle Chief Executive Tom Szaky said.

More information about the recycling program and its locations is available at https://bit.ly/3TYSx4l