Watson Chapel HS tries a calming room

Instead of being written up or sent to the principal's office for an act of disruption, students at Watson Chapel High School now have an opportunity to resolve their issues in a more peaceful environment.

Kerri Williams, an administrator over culture and climate in the Watson Chapel School District, unveiled a "restorative room" at the high school earlier this week, complete with floor chairs, ambient lights, snacks and drinks to help students in conflict calm down. FBT Bank provided the furnishings for the room, Williams said.

"The purpose is to hold restorative circles, and my restorative circles are when students are in conflict with each other," Williams said. "We can come in here, sit down and talk and resolve the conflict before it turns into something bigger like a fight, so to be proactive. It is a place where students come to de-escalate when they are having troubles in the classroom or in the hallways. This is a place where they can calm down."

Among her many duties in the WCSD, Williams also serves as a guidance counselor dealing with students' mental health. She and other faculty members went through mental health training to identify minor issues with which they can help students, as well as major issues that may require assistance from trained professionals.

"A lot of times last year, I was asked to work with these groups of kids, so I was just finding any room available and popping in," she said. "I said, 'Why not have a space where kids can come in and feel comfortable?' When you bring them into a different environment a lot of time, they automatically go from a 10 to a 1. That's what has happened so far this year."

And if a student has gone hungry, maybe a brownie or granola bar will hold the young person over and redirect focus.

"What I always say is, everything affects everything," Williams said. "When a kid doesn't get a chance to eat breakfast and they're coming to school and they're late, a lot of times, they're acting out because they're hungry."

Getting a student back in the right direction is of utmost importance to Principal Henry Webb, who embraces the idea of restorative discipline.

"Now those students have different avenues to take," he said. "They don't have to get into trouble or be suspended. Restorative justice is a good thing so kids can calm their thoughts. They have different lights as far as mood lights and soft music."