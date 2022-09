WEST FORK 13, PARIS 0

WEST FORK -- First-half touchdown runs from Jacob Cravens and Eli Edens were all West Fork needed to hold off Paris in a Class 3A nonconference tilt.

Cravens scored from 12 yards out in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 7-0, and Edens added a three-yard score in the second quarter to set the final margin.