White Hall tops Maumelle after early deficit

MAUMELLE – Trailing by two touchdowns in the first quarter did not phase Ryan Mallett and his White Hall Bulldogs.

Senior Ben Redix returned a kickoff for a touchdown to spark the Bulldogs to a 44-24 come-from-behind victory over the Maumelle Hornets Friday night in the 5A-Central Conference opener for both teams.

White Hall scored 40 consecutive points behind its rushing attack. Maumelle did not help itself, missing on five fourth-down attempts.

"Maumelle has a really good defense and they have a lot of speed, but I think we were a little more physical right there, especially at the end of the game,'' said Mallett, a former University of Arkansas quarterback. "We were running the ball well. We still have to get our passing game going."

Junior quarterback Noah Smith ran for 153 yards.

Maumelle (2-1, 0-1) scored on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead and led 17-3 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Redix returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for the first White Hall touchdown and the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) tied the score on their next possession.

"When you get down like that, you always have a little, like 'come on, man,' '' Mallett said. "It can go one of two ways and our guys responded. I was proud they did that."

Jaden Smith, who ran for 177 yards, scored on a 2-yard run with 9:07 left in the first half and Hector Murillo, who opened the Bulldogs' scoring with a 30-yard field goal, tied the score with the extra point.

It stayed that way until halftime.

The Bulldogs started to pour it on in the second half.

Jaden Smith gave the Bulldogs the lead on an 18-yard run.

White Hall stopped the Hornets on fourth-and-1 at its 36 to set up a two-play scoring drive that consisted of runs of 11 and 53 yards by Jaden Smith.

At 31-17 sophomore Kylon Davis bullied in from the 3 with 5:28 left in the and it was 37-17 after the extra point failed. Jaden Smith capped the scoring with a 39-yard run in the less than 3 minutes left.

Maumelle, which built its lead on a 1-yard run by Ecya Devine, a 1-yard run by Jalen Joyner and a 30-yard field goal and two extra points by Braden Kemp, added a final score on a 7-yard pass from Weston Pierce to Elijah Newell.