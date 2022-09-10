Wolves’ backs run past Warriors

PEARCY -- The Lake Hamilton Wolves took their first 6A-West victory of the season with a brilliant rushing attack to a 34-19 win over Little Rock Christian.

Senior running backs Justin Crutchmer Izic Clenney carried the Wolves (3-0, 1-0 6A-West).

Little Rock Christian (2-1, 0-1 6A-West) has been on the road for its first two games and scored more than 40 points in each. The Warriors entered Friday night's game wutgh confidence.

"We won upfront," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "Our offensive line we dominated. After reflecting on [a loss to] Jonesboro, they were pretty good upfront compared to these guys. Jonesboro was bigger and physical and that helped us play this week."

With 9:09 to go in the first quarter, Little Rock Christian junior quarterback Walker White passed for 6 yards to junior wide receiver Jackson Kircher for a touchdown.

White passed for 98 yards and rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He has collegiate scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida and LSU.

"Offensively, we could not get in rhythm in the second half," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "First quarter we moved the ball well and scored a couple touchdowns. I felt like for the first 12 to 13 minutes we were fine. We scored on the two opening drives. From that point on we just stalled on offense, and we did not sustain offensive drives."

With 1:15 to go in the first quarter, the Wolves answered on their opening drive after several big plays and a touchdown by Clenney.

The extra point was good to give the Wolves a 7-6 lead.

Clenney finished with 102 yards rushing, 30 yards receiving, 6 tackles and two touchdowns for Lake Hamilton.

Crutchmer had 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves.

Gilleran said senior running back Kendrick Martin was injured, but he played on defense for part of the game and had four tackles.

In the second quarter, Little Rock Christian scored on a pass to receiver Cade Bowman. The ensuing extra point was good, making the score 13-7 with 10:58 to go in the second quarter.

With 5:37 left to go in the first half, Clenney took it in from 12 yards out for the touchdown, giving Lake Hamilton took a 14-13 lead.

"Our offensive line, we owned the line of scrimmage tonight," Gilleran said. "Part of it was playing a quality team that pushed us until the end."

With 2:17 to go in the half, Crutchmer scored on a 33-yard touchdown rush to put the Wolves ahead 20-13.

In the second half, Bowman intercepted a pass at the 33 and took it for a touchdown with 11:38 to go in the third quarter. The go-ahead two-point conversion was not good, and Lake Hamilton held on to a 20-19 lead.

"Defensively, we had a stop or two," Cohu said. "The interception was good momentum, but our kicker got hurt so that's why we went for two for the rest of the game. Hats off to Lake Hamilton, after our interception they stopped our two-point conversion, so it was an eight-point game, but they did a good job of executing their offense."

Crutchmer punched it in from 3 yards out with 7:12 to play in the third quarter, and the extra point was good to give the Wolves a 27-19 advantage.

Crutchmer scored on a counter from 4 yards out with 2:07 left to go in the game.

"Coach said all week to really hustle," Clenney said. "We started off a little slow. We were a little beat up with our starting running back out. We practiced through it and we worked hard. We knew we could do it and we came out here and we showed that."

With 40 seconds left to go in the game, White found Trey Howard on a 45-yard pass to the 3. However, Little Rock Christian turned it over on downs with 22 seconds left.

"We did not handle the Wing-T very well defensively and hats off to Lake Hamilton," Cohu said. "They kept the ball. They had a good offensive plan, and we could not stop them. They had the ball all night."