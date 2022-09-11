A big welcome

A welcome reception was held Aug. 28 at the Pleasant Valley Country Club for the new class of the Angels of Hope, a program that was launched in 2008 by the 20th Century Club.

The program is open to 11th grade girls who will spend several months learning about cancer awareness and helping patients at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, a residential facility for people who are being treated for cancer in Central Arkansas and need lodging.

The program promotes an attitude of "service above self" in the teenagers. To earn their wings, the young women must achieve at least 25 hours of volunteer service at the lodge, CARTI or doing other cancer-related activities.

Those who meet the goal will be presented at the Hope Ball, scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

When the U.S. entered World War II in 1941, a group of women founded the 20th Century Club as a way to assist in the war effort. The women made bandages, clothing and food. In 1964, the club shifted its focus to cancer-related projects.

In 1984, the club bought its first lodge -- a historic house in the Quapaw Quarter district. Over the years, the home became more and more expensive to maintain. The club sold it in 2005 and began planning for the construction of a new facility. The current 20th Century Lodge opened in 2011.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal