Aces in the Hole

JAY EDWARDS, No. 2, Burns Park, 156 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Randy Morley, Mark Davis, Jim Julian.

DR. DAVID BELL, No. 6, Ozaukee (Wis.) Country Club, 185 yards, 4-iron. Witnesses: Bert Ottmeier, Tom Slack, Bob Plage, Dave Hamel.

JERRY EVANS, No. 5, Newport Country Club, 102 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Johnny Holder, Mark Whitsitt.

MAKE AN ACE?

TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

sports@arkansasonline.com