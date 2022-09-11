Activities at ‘Discover’ celebrate Delta greats

Eldridge Cleaver, famed Black Panther and writer, had a Jefferson County connection. Who knew?

He was one of 19 writers and historical figures recognized as part of the Discover Our Delta Celebration held Friday and Saturday in downtown Pine Bluff.

It was sponsored by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Born Leroy Eldridge Cleaver in Wabbaseka in 1935, Cleaver was an author, political activist and early leader of the Black Panthers. He helped found the Black House, a center devoted to Black culture, and where he met Black Panther co-founders Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

The police often mistreated innocent Blacks, and the Panthers took an outspoken stance — often carrying guns through the streets of Oakland, Calif.

Cleaver’s book, “Soul on Ice,” was a New York Times bestseller.

The local history-inspired exhibit, along with a display of books about the people on display, was done as part of the event, said Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

This was only one of the local individuals highlighted at the main library downtown Saturday morning as part of the Discover Our Delta Celebration’s nod to local writers, said Sheri Storie, A&P executive director.

Storie said they also featured Pine Bluff Commercial editorial page editor Paul Greenberg, who won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 1969, and the WPA Slave Narratives.

“Pine Bluff and Jefferson County have produced a number of award-winning authors,” Storie said.

In all, they highlighted 19 local writers.

When asked to participate in the event, Williams replied, “I said, ‘Why not? The library is the perfect place.’” It brings awareness of the people who impacted Jefferson County and those who touched the nation, Williams said.

The Delta Celebration kicked off Friday night with a one-woman show, titled “Nothing But the Truth … Confessions of a Black Female Icon,” featuring Hollywood actor and comedian Phyllis Yvonne Stickney at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

In addition to television, Stickney was in films like “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Jungle Fever,” to name a few.

The audience seemed enthralled with Stickney, said Betty Brown, A&P executive assistant.

“It was a good, enthusiastic crowd. … People laughed, some probably cried. … I left, feeling like Phyllis was family,” Brown said.

BUILDING ON JEFFERSON COUNTY’S LEGACY

The Explore Pine Bluff/ A&P office has established a website designed to promote travel and highlight historical landmarks. Also, the group publishes a weekly blog, and is developing a cultural district plan.

The weekend’s Delta Celebration is an important component of the group’s goal of advancing “heritage tourism” in Pine Bluff and the region, Storie said.

“We are telling our story. We are promoting the area’s rich history and culture and fostering community pride,” she said of the event.

Explore Pine Bluff ’s three-member staff came up with the idea for the event several months ago.

That was the easy part.

THE FOCUS

In addition to Storie, Explore Pine Bluff’s Jimmy Cunningham, director of tourism development, and Brown collaborated on the event.

They decided to feature three aspects of the area’s culture and history. In addition to writers or literature, they included music and theater.

Music was a given, Storie said.

The first — and hopefully — annual cultural celebration included a live performance by local blues legend and Grammy winner Bobby Rush and a screening of Kevin Mukherji’s documentary film, “Tail Dragger.” Tail Dragger Jones, born James Yancey Jones in Altheimer in 1940, became known for his Chicago-style blues, as well as his conviction of second-degree murder of another blues musician, Boston Blackie.

There was also a showing of the award-winning animated movie, “The Adventures of Brer Rabbit,” directed by Jefferson County resident Byron Vaughns, with voiceover performances by well-known actors Nick Cannon, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley and Danny Glover.

“It was nominated for the Best Home Entertainment Production Annie Award,” Storie said.

The idea for the Delta celebration started with the Dragger documentary when Mukherji reached out to Cunningham about the documentary.

“Then we found out that Bobby Rush would be in town and an event started to take place,” Storie said.

Getting the performers in place was the hard part.

“It took a while to get everything in place but no one turned us down,” she said.

FIRST ANNUAL CELEBRATION

The group decided to keep it small this year.

“We didn’t want it to be overwhelming” for the public or for them. It was a chance for the organizers to get their feet wet.

The celebration was sponsored by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, and all activities and performances affiliated with the event were free to the public.

Food trucks were allowed to set up downtown.

“We did it in conjunction with the Tour De Bluff so people would have a little extra to do this weekend,” she said.

Tour de Bluff is a two-day biking event, held Friday and Saturday and included routes running through the community that started at one mile up to 62 miles.

REDISCOVERING OUR HERITAGE

“Much of our history has been lost, but we hope to recapture it and develop it into cultural tourism,” Storie said.

Already, there are museums scattered throughout the city, including the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the Railroad Museum, Pine Bluff/Jefferon County Historical Museum and the University Museum and Cultural Center at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

There are other sites of historical and cultural interest.

“The numbers tell us that these types of tourists spend more money, stay longer and are more likely to return to the area.

“We have missed out on this for years,” Storie said.

Cunningham reflected on the events.

“History’s excellence is reflected in so many Jefferson County people throughout the decades that we thought a celebration underscoring our important contributions to the Delta and the world would be fun, educational and exciting,” he said. “For far too long many of our greatest achievers have been under-celebrated. Well, that is about to end.”

Betty Brown (left), A&P administrative assistant, and Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, directed activities and spoke to visitors at the Pine Bluff Main Library, a scene for part of the Discover Our Delta Celebration downtown. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)







Radical 1960s Black Panther Eldridge Cleaver was born in Wabbaseka in 1935 and was recognized by the Discover Our Delta Celebration organizers. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)





