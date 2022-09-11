After successful bond referendum, Little Rock’s next task is deciding which infrastructure projects to pursue

The city of Little Rock is set to receive millions of dollars to improve local infrastructure as a result of the successful Aug. 9 referendum on a millage extension and bond issue.

Now, city officials have another task ahead of them: deciding which projects to pursue using the money.

Officials took a baby step toward eventually deploying bond proceeds on Thursday, when they held the first in a series of public meetings meant for residents to give input on possible street, drainage and park improvements.

The session was held within Ward 4 at the Josephine Pankey Community Center at 13700 Cantrell Road.

During the Aug. 9 special election, Little Rock voters authorized extending three capital-improvement mills and issuing up to $161.8 million in bonds.

All six categories of capital improvements listed on the ballot -- streets, drainage, parks, Fire Department apparatus, land acquisition at the Little Rock Port and construction of a new municipal court building -- were approved.

City officials expect the bond issue to generate a total of roughly $154 million in project funds, and an initial issuance that represents a portion of that sum could happen by December.

With $40.5 million listed on the ballot as the maximum aggregate principal amount for each, the categories of streets and drainage are together expected to encompass roughly half of all spending.

Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell told attendees at the Pankey Community Center on Thursday that $77 million for streets and drainage will be split between the city's seven wards after 10% is taken off the top of the overall sum and directed toward citywide projects.

During the first cycle of the bond issue, $25 million will be dedicated to streets and drainage, Honeywell said, with each to get $12.8 million. Dividing the figure by seven, each ward can expect to get about $1.65 million for streets and $1.65 million for drainage, he said.

To give attendees an idea of what projects could be accomplished in the wards, Honeywell said drainage projects might mean addressing flooding or replacing failed pipes.

Street improvements can come in several different categories, he said. They include resurfacing as well as street reconstruction, i.e. rebuilding an unimproved street to get up to current standards regarding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, Honeywell said.

Individuals are able to submit project requests via paperwork at the public meetings or online; they can also print out a project-request form from the city's website and fill it out.

Officials have asked that all requests be submitted by Sept. 30, City Manager Bruce Moore told attendees on Thursday.

After reviewing them, officials will work with ward directors and assess possible projects in order to come up with a priority list before making recommendations, he said.

The city must spend 85% of the bond proceeds within three years of when the bonds are issued, according to Moore, and officials will likely pursue multiple series.

The three other ballot items that were approved on Aug. 9 -- purchasing trucks and equipment for the Fire Department, constructing a new municipal court building and acquiring land for the Little Rock Port's industrial park -- require less input from residents.

On Thursday, Moore suggested the new municipal court building will be constructed near its current location on West Markham Street at the site of the old police headquarters to save on costs; the city already owns the land, he noted.

Also present on Thursday were Leland Couch, the director of the Little Rock Department of Parks and Recreation, and City Director Capi Peck, who represents Ward 4.

According to the latest schedule released by the city, the next public meeting will take place on Wednesday at Christ Little Rock Church. Five more meetings will follow, with the last scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26.