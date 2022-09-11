Agriculture looms larger in Arkansas than in neighboring states

Agriculture continues to dominate in Arkansas and the sector's share of the state's economic production is overwhelming when compared with surrounding states and the region.

Ag generates about $19 billion in value for the Arkansas economy, equaling just more than 14% of the state overall. Good news for farmers: real estate values continue to escalate in Arkansas, with average price per acre up more than 4% to $3,390, though prices are slightly below the national average.

"The Aggregate Agriculture Sector's share of the state economy is much greater for Arkansas than for any contiguous state and for the average of the Southeast region and the United States," reports the just-released 2022 Arkansas Agriculture Profile.

Arkansas agriculture's share of the state economy is four times greater than in Texas and 2.7 times greater than in Louisiana and 1.9 times greater than the Southeast region overall.

Several commodities achieved record production highs in 2021, compared over a five-year period from 2017-2021. Chicken broilers and eggs led the way, joined by corn for grain and wheat. The top commodities remain essentially unchanged with broilers tops in the pecking order at nearly $2.7 billion and representing 32.5% of all agricultural farm receipts in the state.

Soybeans and rice both were above $1 billion, finishing second and third at $1.5 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. Soybeans contributed 19% of cash farm receipts and rice generated 13.6%.

Ironically, the state ranks third in the nation in broiler production while Arkansas rice farms -- ranking third within the state -- are the nation's largest producer of the commodity.

Arkansas has 16 individual commodities ranked in the top 25 in production nationwide.

In 2020, Arkansas had 42,200 farms, covering 42% of the land in the state and generating net farm income of nearly $1.2 billion. Production from those farms delivered exports valued at $3.6 billion, ranking 15th in the U.S. Soybeans were the biggest export crop at $977 million.

The ag sector provides more than 243,000 jobs in Arkansas, about 1 of every 7 jobs in the state. Those jobs generate nearly $10.2 million in wages, more than 13% of the total statewide.

The profile was produced by the research and extension service at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. The division conducts research and provides extension programs in all 75 counties.

MINORITY BUSINESS SUPPORT

Central Arkansas business leaders are offering a full week of seminars and networking opportunities to celebrate Minority Enterprise Development Week.

The effort, led by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and partners, begins tomorrow with tips for entrepreneurs who want to turn a passion into a business and a session on creating a business plan. Each seminar will be held at the chamber's downtown Little Rock office starting at 9 a.m. with the business planning session scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Other sessions will delve into starting a podcast, contracting with the federal government and financing issues and other topics to provide minority entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their businesses.

The week concludes with an awards luncheon Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hilton Doubletree.

Ticketing information and other details are available at littlerockchamber.com.

GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas is offering up to $10,000 in grant awards for organizations that support women and girls in Arkansas and promote efforts to enhance upward mobility.

The foundation is offering multiple grant opportunities to organizations that promote economic security for women and offer girls mentoring and training to improve their economic futures.

"Grant funding is one of the most extensive ways we support the economic mobility of women and girls in our state," said Jill Floyd, president of the foundation's board of directors. "Last year, we were able to help fund 36 organizations across the state. As we head towards our 25th year as an organization, we will continue to make an impact by providing women and minority women access to greater economic mobility by offering support services and vital funding opportunities."

Applications should be submitted by Sept. 30. More information is available by contacting the foundation at bflynn@womensfoundationarkansas.org.

MORE SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT

The U.S. Small Business Administration is holding a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday for businesses in nine southwest Arkansas counties.

Business owners from Little River, Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, Columbia, Ouachita, Union and Calhoun continues are invited to learn more about free resources the federal agency provides to spark business growth and expansions.

The event will be held in the great room of the alumni center at Southern Arkansas University, 1 Butler Circle in Magnolia.

More information is available at sba.gov/ar.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.