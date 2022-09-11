Annual PB ride sees 65+ cyclists

John "Airborne" Henry wondered if he should ride in Saturday's Tour de Bluff.

But he woke up and asked his boss, God, if he should do it. Henry said God told him to get on his bike and go. He could have stayed in bed. At 71, Henry just rode in a cycling event in Atlanta and afterward drove to North Carolina. He only returned to Pine Bluff on Friday afternoon. Henry was tired.

"I knew I needed to be here," Henry said Saturday after cycling 50 miles. "Cycling keeps me going, keeps me fit."

More than 65 cyclists from across Arkansas joined Henry on Saturday for the Tour de Bluff, an annual cycling event that will celebrate its 20th year in 2023. Tour de Bluff is the brainchild of Sandra and Kenneth Scott Fisher, who moved to Pine Bluff in the 1990s. Kenneth Scott Fisher, a Colorado native, was a cycling enthusiast when he moved to Arkansas and wanted to find others like him.

Throughout the years, he has. Each year the Tour de Bluff grows as more cyclists opt to ride a trail that takes them through the city along the Arkansas River into Altheimer and Sherrill and back to Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff.

"We want to keep cycling activities now going throughout the year," Kenneth Scott Fisher said. "Our goal is to create a bicycle community even if you aren't a cyclist all the time."

Adrienne Cooper, a Pine Bluff native, recently returned home from Florida. She biked in the 10-mile course. Since returning home she rediscovered her love for cycling decades after first riding a bike.

"I loved it," Cooper said. "I have a friend I play tennis with who asked if I wanted to do it. I thought OK, and I got back on my bike for this race."

Cooper said she will "absolutely" keep riding.

The Fishers said the Pine Bluff area should be one of the premiere areas of the state for cyclists. The Delta scenery along the river, levees and rural back roads combine for a unique riding experience that may be easier than some trails in north Arkansas because of that area's hills and mountains.

"We want to see this become a premiere destination for cyclists year round," Sandra Fisher said. "There's such a rich history here and you can ride and discover it."

The Fishers have created "Library Rides" in partnership with Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission and the Jefferson County Library System. These rides are published for free on the Ride Spot Mobile App, which offers free directions and GPS map directions on a smart phone.

"These roads here are like an old movie," Kenneth Scott Fisher said. "They take you through history and through places you may have never known even existed."

Arthur Muhammad of Pine Bluff is a member of the Major Taylor Cycling Club in Little Rock. Several of its members rode in the Tour de Bluff on Saturday. Muhammad, who started biking in 2021 and rode 50 miles Saturday, wants to see more people from central Arkansas bike around Pine Bluff.

"It's an awesome ride," Muhammad said. "It's not that far from Little Rock to here so more people should come enjoy this route."

Ernie Westfall of Rison agreed. He has been riding in the Tour de Bluff for as long as it has been around, he said, and logged about 45 miles Saturday.

"It brings people together," Westfall said. "We need more of this kind of thing around this area."

The start-finish line of the Tour de Bluff is pictured. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Rachelle Rayford, left, and Adrienne Cooper take part in the Tour de Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington poses before her Mayor's Mile ride. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

