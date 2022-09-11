Arkansans dot college football landscape

While you're focused on the Razorbacks and guys like Isaiah Nichols from Springdale, I've tried to locate some other former high school stars from Northwest Arkansas two weeks into the college football season.

The transfer portal has made my job more difficult, but I'm hopeful I've tracked down enough players to make it worth your time here.

TAYLOR POWELL (Fayetteville/Missouri/Troy/Eastern Michigan)

The song "I've been everywhere, man" applies to Powell, who left Missouri for Troy, and Troy for Eastern Michigan, which is a member of the Mid-American Conference.

Powell got off to a good start when he completed 21 of 30 passes for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 42-34 win for Eastern Kentucky over Eastern Kentucky. Powell won the job at Eastern Michigan after Ben Bryant, the former starter, transferred to Cincinnati, which lost to Arkansas in its season-opener.

Small world, isn't it?

COLE JOYCE (Bentonville/Central Florida/Utah State)

Utah State is where we now find Cole Joyce, an all-state linebacker who lined up in the backfield in power packages for Bentonville. Former Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson gladly welcomed Joyce to the Aggies, who challenged Alabama and paid for it in a 55-0 loss to the Tide.

Actually, Utah State got paid $1.9 million to fly to Tuscaloosa and serve as a rag doll in the mouths of the beasts from Alabama. Well, the beasts who barely beat Texas.

BARRETT BANNISTER (Fayetteville/Missouri)

We know exactly where to find Barrett Bannister, especially on third downs for Missouri.

Bannister has gone from walk-on status to senior leader for the Tigers, who opened the season with a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. Bannister has kept many drives alive with catches, especially on third downs, and you can often see him pointing toward the opponents goal after getting off the turf.

The Razorbacks missed on Bannister, a true-student athlete whose belief himself and relentless work ethic proved doubters wrong.

QUADE MOSIER (Fayetteville/Central Florida)

Quade Mosier is a backup linebacker and special teams player at Central Florida, which dropped a disappointing 20-14 decision to Louisville at home Friday night.

In other words, the Knights got bounced at the Bounce House, which is the nickname UCF students prefer for their football stadium.

KAIDEN TURNER (Fayetteville/Indiana)

A better nickname is K9, a moniker rugged linebacker Kaiden Turner put to good use when he wore Number 9 at Fayetteville.

Turner wears Number 14 at Indiana, which begs the question: Is it OK to still go by K9 when you wear 14 for IU?

Absolutely?

woof, woof

JADON JACKSON (Bentonville West/Ole Miss/Kansas State)

Jadon Jackson appeared to be doing OK at Ole Miss, where he played in nine games with three starts last season. But I saw him on TV Saturday wearing number '0' for Kansas State, which opened its season against Missouri.

Jackson will have two years to play at Kansas State.

CHAS NIMROD (Bentonville/Tennessee)

Chas Nimrod is a freshman receiver and the only Arkansan listed on the Tennessee roster.

Did you know there's a Fayetteville, Tenn? Me neither, but that's the home of Gus Hill, a freshman offensive lineman for the Volunteers.

HUNTER WOOD (Springdale Har-Ber/Missouri State)

Hunter Wood scored his first career touchdown when he caught a 10-yard pass in the back of the end zone during a 27-14 victory over Central Arkansas.

Wood's family and friends look forward to seeing the sophomore in action when Missouri State faces Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday night. I'm hearing Bobby Petrino will be there, too.

JACOLBY CRISWELL (Morrilton/North Carolina)

Sophomore Jacolby Criswell was hoping to take over as the starting quarterback at North Carolina after Washington selected Sam Howell in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

But the former Devil Dog from Morrilton is still a backup after losing the competition to redshirt freshman Drake Maye, a former 4-star recruit. Maye got off to a fantastic start when accounted for 428 yards of offense in a 63-61 win over Appalachian State.

I don't have much interest in North Carolina. But I hope Criswell sticks with the Tar Heels and be prepared to help his team whenever his name is called.

The way it used to be.