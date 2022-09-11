Arkansans in London mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II





LONDON -- Elizabeth II wasn't just Queen of the United Kingdom, she was also Supreme Governor of the Church of England and the Defender of the Faith.

Every Anglican clergyman took an oath, not only to God, but God's anointed, promising to "be faithful and bear true allegiance to Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law."

As a result, her death Thursday, at age 96, was more than the loss of their monarch; it was the loss of a spiritual role model as well.

During the queen's final hours Thursday, as her family rushed to her side, Anglicans gathered in churches large and small and offered prayers for her recovery. On Friday, they gathered again yet again and offered prayers for her soul, lighting candles and signing condolence books.

Elizabeth II led the nation for 70 years, longer than anyone before her. During her reign, she stirred up affection, rather than fear.

"She's embodied stability and continuity, but also [was] a woman of faith, hope and love," said the Rev. Russ Snapp, an Arkansas native now living in London.

The retired Episcopal priest attended a High Mass of Requiem at All Saints, Margaret Street on Friday, later viewing a broadcast of that evening's service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Snapp said he was glad to see so many churches opening their doors.

With Britain in mourning, "People need a place to be quiet, be at peace, reflect, pray," he said.

At St. Michael & All Angels with St James parish in Croydon, 10 miles south of Buckingham Palace, the bells began tolling at 8 a.m., and rang for a half-hour as they summoned worshippers to a requiem Mass; six responded.

Inside, the Rev. Canon Tim Pike invited visitors to light a candle if they wished.

A framed photo of the queen was on display toward the back of the church.

"We got it for the platinum jubilee, which was in June," he said, referencing a period of celebration marking Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. "We had a jubilee tea party," he said.

Before presiding over the Eucharist, Pike asked God to comfort the royal family and grant that "your departed servant, Elizabeth our queen, may be gathered into the company of your chosen ones."

The Croydon church bells rang again at noon, as did the bells at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and other houses of worship in cities large and small.

At Southwark Cathedral, a stone's throw from the River Thames, the turnout was large enough that they moved the midday Eucharist from the John Harvard Chapel to the main sanctuary.

The cathedral was awash in flowers, left over, it turns out, from a recent wedding celebration.

A framed photo of the queen was prominently displayed.

For most Britons, Elizabeth II is the only ruler they'd ever known, Canon Wendy Robins said.

"I think the queen has been, for many of us, a beacon of service and faith for all of our lives," she said.

Within the space of a week, England gained not only a new monarch but a new prime minister, as well, she noted.

"This is, I think, a time of enormous change and, in that sense, the surety of faith is important to keep us going," she said.

While they had fewer ties to the monarch, Catholic and evangelical congregations also paused to pray. A Solemn Mass of Requiem was held in Catholic cathedrals.

At Coldharbour Evangelical Free Church, 10 miles southeast of Buckingham Palace, congregants were gathering as part of a previously scheduled "week of prayer" when Elizabeth's illness and then death were made public.

On Thursday, "the queen's passing quickly moved to the top of our list for prayer. The events of the week were the focus of everyone's conversation as they came in to take a seat," said Pastor Joshua Bell in an email.

"Our prayers began with thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's life and service. We expressed gratitude to God that she was a monarch who modeled integrity and dedication. A few mentioned their joy that, by all accounts, her faith in Jesus Christ was authentic," the former Little Rock resident said.

The congregants also prayed for Charles III and for the entire royal family as they mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Similar prayers were planned for today's worship service, he said.

"As an Arkansan and someone who is a guest in this country, it is particularly moving to see the outpouring of love and admiration for the queen. I have to say that they are correct in their responses. It is certainly an end of an era. I'm glad that my family and I had the opportunity to live in the UK while Queen Elizabeth was alive and on the throne. She was one of a kind and I realise we will never know another like her, at least in my lifetime," he said.

At Redeemer Queen's Park, former Northwest Arkansas residents Seth and Megan Campbell bowed their heads Saturday afternoon as Elder Andrew Barnett, a London native, prayed for England's new king, asking God to "guide him ... give him wisdom and establish him."

He also prayed that God would give the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, "a heart for righteousness and truth."

The new congregation, which meets at Salusbury Primary School, worships in a room that has 15 portraits of the queen on the wall.

They were made by students prior to the platinum jubilee, Megan Campbell noted.

The monarch was widely popular, not only among students but also among their teachers, she said.

"Even though they'd never met her before, she seemed like a friend. I heard [them say] that so many times," she said.

As queen, Elizabeth regularly shared her faith in Jesus with her subjects, particularly during her traditional Christmas address to the nation, Barnett said.

While previous royals -- in the Bible and elsewhere -- have fallen short of the mark, "She's been blameless," he said.

Her reign, he said, appeared to be divinely favored.

"Even biblically when we look in the Old Testament in Israel, I don't think any of the kings, the good kings, lasted 70 years. She lasted 70 years," he said.

"The Lord did bless her," he said.





With former Arkansans Seth and Megan Campbell attending Saturday at Redeemer Queen’s Park, elder Andrew Barnett prayed for the new king of England. Behind Barnett in the school where the congregation meets are art projects depicting the queen. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





