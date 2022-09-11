ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arkansas Public Theatre brings ‘Music Man’ to Rogers

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Rogers 'Music Man'

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "The Music Man" by Meredith Willson, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors and concessions open one hour before curtain time. Tickets are $25-$55; visit arkansaspublictheatre.org. For more information, call (479) 631-8988.

Murry's 'Bridesmaid'

Four friends who vowed while still in high school to be in each other's weddings discover just how hard it is to keep that promise in "Always a Bridesmaid" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooton, onstage Tuesday through Oct. 15 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. The cast includes Kelley Ponder, Julie Vest, Emory Molitor, Leigh Anne Marchesi, Sara Nichols and Paige Reynolds. The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (the first three Wednesdays — Sept. 14, 21 and 28 — are matinees), 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $37-$41, $27 for children 15 and younger; $27 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

ASU season

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Pulitzer Prize nominee Rajiv Joseph, spanning a 30-year relationship between two "broken souls," opens the Arkansas State University theater department's 2022-23 season, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in the at ASU's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Simpson Theatre):

◼️ Nov. 11, 13 and 18-19, Fowler Center's Drama Theatre: "Little Women," music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, book by Allan Knee, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

◼️ Feb. 17-18 and 24-25: "Peter and the Starcatcher" by Rick Elice

◼️ April 14-15 and 21-22: "The Trail to Oregon!" by Jeff Blim, Matt Lang and Nick Lang, musical satire based on the educational video game, "The Oregon Trail."

Ticket information is available at AState.edu/Tickets. Call (870) 972-2037 or visit AState.edu/Theatre.

MUSIC: Conductor chosen

Nelio Zamorano takes over this fall as conductor of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Community Orchestra. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Nelio Zamorano takes over this fall as conductor of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Community Orchestra, replacing Victor Ellsworth, the orchestra's leader since 1998, who has retired.

A violinist originally from Cochabamba, Bolivia, Zamorano has been a member of the Conway Symphony for five years and has occasionally filled in with the Arkansas Symphony. He teaches strings at The Anthony School in Little Rock, violin at Young Musicians of America in Little Rock and the Palmer Music School in Conway and is an adjunct instructor of violin at Central Baptist College in Conway.

Founded at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the Community Orchestra is now part of the Arkansas Symphony's educational and community outreach mission. Musicians at all experience levels rehearse once a week and are not required to audition. The community orchestra's 2022-23 schedule has not yet been released.

DANCE: 'Sinatra' fundraiser

Fort Smith-based Western Arkansas Ballet performs original choreography to music by Frank Sinatra and other "Rat Pack" entertainers for an "Evening with Sinatra" fundraiser, 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Arts on Main and the King Opera House, 509 Main St. and 427 Main St., respectively, in Van Buren. The evening will include a pre-performance reception and a dinner party. Tickets are $80. A second extended matinee performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 will include additional dances not performed on Saturday night. Tickets are $15. Call (479) 785-0152 or visit waballet.org before Oct. 5.

FILM: Screen collaboration

The Arkansas Cinema Society teams up with Northwest Arkansas-based Micheaux Film Labs for a documentary screening and production training for creators of color in Central Arkansas this week:

◼️ "Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street" screens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 6; a question-and-answer discussion on film as cultural preservation with producer Tanisha Joe-Conway will follow. Admission is free but registration is required; visit micheauxfilmlabs.org/programs.

◼️ A filmmaking workshop for creators of color, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Waymack and Crew, 301 Main St, Little Rock, provides hands-on education from working filmmakers (mentors include SeJames Humphrey, writer and director of "Nice Guys Finish Last," and DeShunn Berry of the web series "Change Gonna Come") and an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to shoot an experimental short film. Admission is free; space is limited and registration is necessary — visit micheauxfilmlabs.org/programs. A post-lab networking social, 5-7 p.m. at Rock It! Lab, 120 River Market Ave., Little Rock, will feature wine from Flyght Black's collection, music by Sean Fresh, a screening from the film lab and a panel discussion on the experiences of creatives of color. This event is open to the public but registration is required.

ETC.: Window workshop

QQA, in partnership with Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association and historic preservation workforce advocate Marshall Ray, offers a Window Restoration and Weatherization boot camp, Oct. 25-29 at the Ernest Green House, 1224 W. 21st St., in Little Rock's historic Dunbar neighborhood. Green was one of the Little Rock Nine and the first Black graduate of Little Rock Central High School.

Bob Yapp will provide hands-on instruction to a group of 18 craftspeople. By the end of the week-long workshop, participants will have restored at least nine of the original windows of the landmark property.

QQA is seeking students from throughout the state; the ideal trainee "will have a strong desire to learn or improve hand-tool skills used in wooden window restoration and [in] considering the construction industry as a profession," according to a news release, and "[s]ince this is a workforce development training program, we are seeking candidates between the ages of 18 and 25." Out-of-town students will stay in the Little Rock Fire House Hostel; the QQA will provide lunch each day at the construction site as well as some evening meals at the hostel.

There is a $500 registration fee if selected and it's anticipated that each candidate will be sponsored by his or her community or organization and given appropriate recognition for their accomplishment. Limited scholarships are available to assist with expenses due to the generosity of program sponsors: Preserve Arkansas, the City of Little Rock and Carol St. John Young.

Submit a letter of interest by Sept. 16 via email to patricia.blick@quapaw.com. The program's steering committee will review all applications and notify participants of their acceptance by Sept. 23. Call (501) 371-0075, Extension 4 for more information.