Arkansas reports 775 new covid cases on Saturday; hospitalizations drop by 12

Health officials reported 775 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, breaking a three-day streak during which the state recorded more than 1,000 new cases a day, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of patients in Arkansas hospitals for covid-19 continued to trend down, dropping by 12 to 263. The figure represents the lowest number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals since Monday.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state remained steady for the third day in row at 46 while the number of people with covid-19 on ventilators rose by three to 14 on Saturday.

The department reported eight deaths from covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the recorded toll of covid-19 deaths in Arkansas to 11,961.

The 775 new cases reported Saturday are 373 fewer than the number of cases recorded the day before. The seven-day average of new cases has dropped since Monday, reaching 780 on Saturday.

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas on Saturday was 11,276. The figure is 186 cases greater than the number reported by the department on Friday.

Nearly 58% of reported active cases were in people not fully vaccinated. Since February 2021, individuals not fully vaccinated have accounted for roughly 75% of deaths due to covid-19 in Arkansas.

At least 1,662,127 Arkansans were fully immunized as of Saturday. The figure represents 58.4% of the state's population age 5 and older. Another at least 288,639 Arkansans were partially immunized. The number of Arkansans who have received a third dose of the vaccine reached 827,520.