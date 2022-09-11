Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Freida M. Broadnax, 5006 Boulder Point Drive, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
ALTHEIMER James W. Winberry, 2666 Cantrell Road, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Helen Winberry, 2666 Cantrell Road, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Steven Andrew Catalfu, 2711 Mockingbird Lane, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
ASHDOWN Judy Carol McPherson, 305 Little River, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Marlana Marie Russell, 15 Huskins Circle, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Justin Ray McDade, 707 Believe, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Elizabeth Bryant, 520 Sun Meadow Drive, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Rebecca Larriane Henley, In Town Suites Extended Stay, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
COTTON PLANT Morris L. Yarbrough, 208 Pine St., Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Belinda G. Yarbrough, 208 Pine St., Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
DECATUR Brandon Prim, 570 Charlie, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
DONALDSON Tori D. McCloud, 317 Hughes Drive, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Brian Douglas, 1243 Maple Lane, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
FLORAL Brad Lynn Matlock, 185 Oak Tree Drive, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Larry Dean Sutton, 1250 Foley Road, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Joseph B. Lutz, Jr., 4020 W. Hensley Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharron A. Lutz, 4020 W. Hensley Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOPE Edward Dixon, 109 W. 16th, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Mark Lehmann, 2254 West Sheets Trail, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ellen Marie Nixon, 493 Walkway Drive, Lot 6, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL Debra A. McClenton, 200 Lakeland Drive, Apt. A3, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Debra A. McClenton, 200 Lakeland Drive, Apt. A3, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Robert L. Higar, 109 Missouri Circle, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Randi Elice Higar, 109 Missouri Circle, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Alexandria N. Brasfield, 4304 Stonebrook Drive, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kevin Dewayne Flory, 2103 Alicia Drive, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brittany Danielle Flory, 2103 Alicia Drive, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Jamilia A. Fearson, 1601 N. Shackleford Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ladaryl Williams, 20 Tomahawk Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Chyrae Snipes, 19323 N. Spring Lake Road, Lot 41, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Dana L. Whitney, 48 Meadowbrook Drive, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Keith M. Beatty, 9813 Ramona Drive, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kiera Couch, 1506 S. Maple St., Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Charles Walker, 13200 Chenal Pkwy., Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ramone Canady, 504 Green Mountain Drive, Unit 402, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Calvin Young, P.O. Box 26831, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Precious Parker, 503 Par Drive, Apt. 10, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Marie F. Jones, 525 Eighth St., Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Angela S. Wright, 59 Kingspark, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Keely K. Stubbs, 721 Ark. 365, Apt. G4, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
MCGEHEE Joenettia Jackson, 302 Carver St., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Roxan Black, 707 Saint Vincent St., Apt. B, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Audra Nicole Pettus, 915 Yarrow Drive, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carla V. Dickerson, 1013 Vestal St., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bre'Anna Bailey, 1308 W. 52nd St., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Donna Jean Fick, 5501 Cache Road, Apt. 1, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terra N. Stanley, 615 N. Seventh St., Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
PIGGOTT Jimmie Lee Hoggard, 235 E. Chief St., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF George Emil Brown, 5 Foxcroft Lane, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Carol Bell Brown, 5 Foxcroft Lane, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Latonya A. Warrior, 2300 Woodlawn, Sept. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tony Quarles, 9009 Welborn Road, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tamara Shermel Willis, 6007 Farwil Drive, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Randall Scott O'Neal, 5275 Ark. 166 South, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Theresa Ann O'Neal, 5275 Ark. 166 South, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Adam Liebhaber, 1353 Engelberg Road, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tammy Liebhaber, 1353 Engelberg Road, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
POPLAR GROVE Terrence J. Jefferson, 118 Phillips Road, 350, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
QUITMAN Michael A. Churchwell, 495 Wesley Chapel Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Judith M. Churchwell, 495 Wesley Chapel Road, Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Judy Ann Hurst, 13896 Cloverdale Road, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Kimberly Dawn Williams, 110 Almond Cove, Apt. B, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Jose Caceres, 1518 Basin St., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
James Matthew Hill, 2106 Platt St., A, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karen Fay Hill, 2106 Platt St., A, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
THORNTON Jaslie Jaquian Jimerson, P.O. Box #1, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Christopher D. Smithey, 1212 Aspen Ave., Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rebecca A. Smithey, 1212 Aspen Ave., Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Jonathon L. Harwell, 840 Huie Ave., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alexis T. Harwell, 840 Huie Ave., Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARREN Trynesha E. Jackson, 1010 York St., Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
WESLEY Noble Christian Pickett, 4223 Madison 6330, Sept. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Cathy Powell, 1505 East Barton Ave., Sept. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Berkeley Delane Boston, Sr., 1600 Colonial Drive, Sept. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Glenda Bellmonde Jackson, 24 South Richard, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marcus Rivers, 8326 Princeton Pike, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anthony Donell Briggs, 5 Highland Park, Sept. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Marshall Wayne Sullivan, Jr., 494 Sullivan Road, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
WINSLOW Austin Lane Butler, 19534 Sunset Road, Sept. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.