Barling agrees to pay $325,000 for not meeting miminal water use in contract with Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- City Directors unanimously agreed to settle a lawsuit in which the city claimed Barling owed about $350,000 for water.

Fort Smith sued Barling in November 2019 claiming Barling failed to meet water purchase obligations agreed to in August 2002.

Carl Geffken, city administrator for Fort Smith, explained at the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday the obligations occurred before the city expanded Lake Fort Smith for water use. He said prior to that, the city was asking users to conserve water.

"It made no sense to charge Barling for water we're asking them not to use," he said.

Geffken said Fort Smith failed to charge Barling for its agreed-to minimum use after the lake expansion was finished in 2008. He said calculations for Barling's minimal water use since 2008 is roughly $350,000. Barling agreed to pay $325,000, he said.

The settlement states the $325,000 should be paid in full within 30 days of being approved by both parties. It further states Fort Smith will release any claims against Barling, with neither city admitting guilt by agreeing to the settlement.

Fort Smith directors approved the settlement without any further discussion.

Steve Core, city administrator for Barling, said Barling's board of directors also unanimously approved the settlement at its meeting last week.

Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy said the dam expansion for Lake Fort Smith started around 2002, with a dedication for its completion Oct. 28, 2006. He said several other entities have contracted with Fort Smith for water, including Winslow, Cedarville, Chester, Hwy 71 Water Users, Mountainburg, Arkoma, Lavaca, Fort Chaffee and Central City, but none had minimimum use in their agreements.

Instead, they had maximum use agreements.

"Only Barling and Van Buren are treated as ordinary, customary users, and both had minimum takes in their agreements," McAvoy said. He said Van Buren met its minimum.