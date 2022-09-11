Batesville coach calls shot in OT

Aldo Gallardo hit a 34-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to send Friday night's game between Batesville and Harrison at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville into overtime tied 17-17.

Batesville (2-1) had forced a stop on its 10-yard line with five minutes to go. The Pioneers the drove down the field to Harrison 17 to set up Gallardo.

Batesville won the coin toss in overtime and elected to defend first. Harrison scored a touchdown with its possession, forcing Batesville to match.

"We knew we were going into overtime," Batesville Coach Ryan Morrow said Saturday. "I pulled the whole team over there and told them we're going to win to flip and we're going to choose to be on defense. We're going to play on the west end down here and the defense is either going to stop them or they're going to score, and when we score, we're going to go for two."

Running back Holden Hutchens scored his third rushing touchdown to set up just that -- a two-point attempt to decide the game in overtime.

Morrow said he had his team practice two-point plays in practice during the week to prepare for this exact moment. He had called a different play in regulation to get within three points at 17-14 and had one more up his sleeve for this final play.

Tight end Boston Hall sneaked out the backside of the Harrison defense and was found open in the end zone by quarterback Rhett McDonald, giving the Pioneers the 25-24 victory.

"The kids already knew what the play was that we were going to run," Morrow said. "All the kids kind of knew what we were doing. It wasn't a surprise when we scored. They all knew what the game plan was."

Batesville's roster of more than 60 players rushed to the end zone to celebrate with their quarterback, tight end and first-year head coach, who had just won his second game in charge.

"Anytime you win a game in that fashion, it's one that you'll remember for a long time," Morrow said.

Morrow played at Batesville from 2002-05, including winning a state championship in 2003 and said he couldn't help but look back on that time.

"I remember whenever I was a junior here at Batesville in 2004," Morrow said. "We think it was the last overtime game we played here at Pioneer Stadium and we went to the same end zone.

"I had flashbacks there ... my buddy Kyle McMullin, he forced the sack fumble and then the first play we scored. We partied in the end zone back in 2004, and we did it [Friday] night, so it was pretty cool that I got to do that as a player and they got to see our players do that."

Harris gets 50th

Benton Coach Brad Harris won his 50th game at the school Friday night as his Panthers defeated Sylvan Hills 58-24.

Harris joined the Benton staff in 2014 as the defensive coordinator on Scott Neathery's staff. When Neathery moved to athletic director in 2016, Harris took over as head coach.

Harris is 50-25 at Benton and 7-5 in the playoffs with two Class 6A title appearances.

"I'm blessed to be the head coach. I say that every day," Harris said. "I'm all in here and love it. We got a great supporting cast in Benton, tremendous school support, tremendous facilities and kids that work hard."

Harris joined Benton from Lincoln, where he led the Wolves to their first playoff game in school history in 2013 when they advanced to the state quarterfinals.

High rollers

With teams like Pulaski Academy, Greenwood and El Dorado routinely putting up large point totals in recent years, scores in the 40s and 50s have become commonplace.

But when teams cross the 70-point threshold, that's still something out of the ordinary.

Both Wynne and Shiloh Christian hit that mark Friday. Wynne outscored Fort Smith Southside 44-6 in the final 15 minutes of the game. The Yellowjackets rushed for nearly 500 yards behind standout performances from Cobey Davis and Alonzo Holmes in their 72-44 win.

Shiloh Christian trailed 13-12 after one quarter but outscored Tulsa Victory Christian 27-6 in the second to take a 20-point lead into halftime. The Saints kept up that pace in the second half to win 72-33.

Elkins, Gentry and Mineral Springs all scored more than 60 points in wins Friday.

4A-7 strong

The 4A-7 Conference lost two members -- Fountain Lake and Genoa Central -- earlier this year to 8-man football, and that has left it as a six-team gauntlet that is among the toughest conferences in the state.

Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Malvern, Mena, Nashville and Waldron all won Friday night and the six are a combined 15-3 through three weeks. Five of those six teams are averaging 35 points or more per game.

With six teams, the members of the 4A-7 will play just five conference games. The first two of those games will be Arkadelphia at Nashville and Waldron at Ashdown on Sept. 23.