Biden talk to push for halving cancer in ‘moonshot’ plan

BOSTON -- President Joe Biden will deliver an address Monday to push for his administration's "moonshot" of halving cancer over the next 25 years.

Biden will speak at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's speech at Rice University in Texas in which the late president proclaimed, "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden "will lay out that vision and provide an update on steps the Biden-Harris administration is taking to achieve this generation's moonshot -- not only to end cancer as we know it, but to change people's lives, improving their health, and decreasing the burden of the disease."

"UMass Boston will move to remote operations on Monday ... to accommodate a visit by President Joe Biden," it posted on its website.

University of Massachusetts Boston states the heightened security of a presidential visit -- which includes coordination between and the presence of federal, state and local police -- "will necessarily curtail access to certain parts of the peninsula and will disrupt essential campus operations."

Likewise, the Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be closed to the public through Monday, the organization wrote in a notice, but will resume operations Tuesday.

The "Cancer Moonshot" initiative was launched in 2016 and "set forth three ambitious goals: to accelerate discovery in cancer, foster greater collaboration, and improve the sharing of data," according to the National Cancer Institute.

In December 2016, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which authorized $1.8 billion in funding for the "Cancer Moonshot" over seven years. Congress appropriated various sums over those years, from a low of $195 million over fiscal years 2020-21 to a high of $400 million in fiscal year 2019.

In February, Biden renewed the push for the Cancer Moonshot aiming, as a White House fact sheet proclaims, "to end cancer as we know it."

This isn't the first presidential visit in recent decades to the Boston campus, spokesman DeWayne Lehman pointed out Friday to The Boston Herald.