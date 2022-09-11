Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Aug. 31
Paige Laird and Danny Andrews, Colt, daughter.
Sept. 1
Stephen and Meghan Jones, Little Rock, daughter.
Tiffany Hausman and Billy Ralston, Little Rock, daughter.
Jon and Jennifer Kackley, Benton, daughter.
Sept. 2
Jakayla Booker and Nadravian Woods, Little Rock, son.
Blake and Jessica Litsey, Little Rock, daughter.
Drake and Emily Snyder, Star City, son.
Sept. 3
Seth and Korry Willis, Little Rock, son.
Sept. 4
Raniyah Withers and Christain Carroll, North Little Rock, son.
Sept. 5
Daviland Ashford and Keatron Quince, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 6
Scott and Amori Nauman, Sherwood, daughter.