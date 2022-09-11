Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 31

Paige Laird and Danny Andrews, Colt, daughter.

Sept. 1

Stephen and Meghan Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Tiffany Hausman and Billy Ralston, Little Rock, daughter.

Jon and Jennifer Kackley, Benton, daughter.

Sept. 2

Jakayla Booker and Nadravian Woods, Little Rock, son.

Blake and Jessica Litsey, Little Rock, daughter.

Drake and Emily Snyder, Star City, son.

Sept. 3

Seth and Korry Willis, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 4

Raniyah Withers and Christain Carroll, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 5

Daviland Ashford and Keatron Quince, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 6

Scott and Amori Nauman, Sherwood, daughter.