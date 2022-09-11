Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

East Harding, Inc., 111 Center St., $525,000.

RPM Management, 5320 S. Shackleford Road, Suite J, $270,415.

RPM Management, 5320 S. Shackleford Road, Suite P, $221,566.

RESIDENTIAL

Finney & Associates, 43 Commentry Drive, $400,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 32 Copper Circle, $370,000.

KustomMade Properties, 1504 S. Martin St., $285,000.

Artex Overhead Doors, Inc., 1200 Geyer St., $120,000.

Zipco Distinctive Kitchens, 32 Chenal Circle, $103,000.

Fluent Solar, LLC., 24 Auriel Drive, $97,984.

L & D Investment Properties, 10003 Godwin Drive, $75,000.