The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 1122 W. Capitol Ave., commercial, Mark Hampton Law Firm, 3 p.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $4,402.

72206

• 2721 Barber St., residential, Leanette Price, 2:16 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $6.

72209

• 3500 Baseline Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 6:20 a.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $383.

• 3516 Baseline Road, commercial, Baseline Bilingual School 12 a.m. Sept. 6, property valued at $25.

72210

• 30 Westfield Loop, residential, Lincoln Brison, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $919.

• 59 Eagle Nest Court, residential, Angela Arnold, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 6, property valued at $4,450.

72211

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residential, James Shaver, 12 a.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $14,612.

• 510 Trumpler St., residential, Sammie Hunt, 12 a.m. Sept. 6, property value unknown.

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy, residential, Christian Rankin, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $60.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1915 N. Magnolia St., residential, Zaheem Oliver, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $1,400.

72116

• 3701 McCain Park Dr., residential, Moniisha Jones, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 28, property value unknown.

72117

• 4400 E. McCain Blvd, commercial, Shell, 4:18 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $201.

72118

• 4050 Northshore Dr., residential, Mariuz Waldemar, 2:18 p.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $250.

• 5816 Wisteria Court, residential, Marlin Gaines, 8 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $4,000.