Business people

ACCOUNTING

HoganTaylor LLP announced the recent promotions of: Jessica Elliott, manager, assurance, Fayetteville; Catherine Kennedy, manager, assurance, Little Rock; Evan McKinnon, manager, assurance, Little Rock; Blake Hood, CPA, senior, assurance, Little Rock; Hannah Peeples, CPA, senior, assurance, Fayetteville; Julie Reed, senior accountant, integrated services, Little Rock; Carson Smith, CPA, senior, assurance, Little Rock.

ADVOCACY

Chad Hooten has been hired as public relations specialist at the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

BANKING

The Arkansas State Bank Department has promoted Lance Black, Elliot Hartle, and Caleb Hamilton to commissioned bank senior examiners.

ENGINEERING

Little Rock-based Gentry Professional Services announced the appointment of Tonya DiRenzo as its facility security officer.

HEALTH CARE

Callie Parks, was recently named associate vice president of hospital operations at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education announced the hiring of Christopher D. Smith as the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

