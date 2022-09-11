Carin Schoppmeyer: Roots food takes over, balloons fly for Open Avenues

The last weekend of August was a smorgasbord of festivities in Fayetteville as the three-day 2022 Roots Festival kicked off Aug. 25, and SOAR NWA took flight Aug. 26 for two days to benefit Open Avenues.

Fayetteville Roots, a nonprofit organization, established the Fayetteville Roots Festival in 2010 and works to "foster support opportunities for musicians and the music community, and lead year-round music and food community and educational programming in Northwest Arkansas and beyond."

The three-day festival featured more than two dozen musical performances at venues throughout downtown Fayetteville. Culinary tastes were satisfied with the Culinary Grand Tasting on opening night at the Fayetteville Public Library; Roots Pop Up Cafe at 641 Deli on Friday and Saturday; and Restaurant Takeovers at Arsaga's Mill District on Friday and Atlas The Restaurant on Saturday.

The third annual SOAR NWA family-friendly event at Drake Field in Fayetteville saw some 10,000 guests take part in the festival that included a concert by Sammy Kershaw, tethered hot air balloon rides and balloon glow and ascension, helicopter rides, discovery flights, strolling circus performers, a kids' zone, skydiving, beer garden, food trucks and vendor booths. The event was hosted by Megan Crozier, Sam's Club executive vice president and chief merchant.

Kelly Sampson, development director, tells me all proceeds help support Open Avenues "in providing various employment opportunities for people with disabilities right here in Northwest Arkansas."

"Each participant at Open Avenues has a diagnosed disability, ranging from developmental and intellectual disabilities to physical disabilities and mental illness. We work with people to find an employment opportunity that is right for them. Whether it's through a pre-employment program, an onsite employment opportunity, or a job in our community -- we tailor our approach to each individual's needs."

Sampson adds that the group is always looking for new work opportunities for participants. "If you know of any assembly, packaging or labeling work, we'd love the opportunity to bid on it. Our work is high quality and reasonably priced. We're always open to giving tours if you'd like to come see what we do in person. It's a truly amazing, life-changing place, and we'd love to show you what we do first-hand."

Sponsors for the high-flying fundraiser included Sam's Furniture, Unify Financial Credit Union, KHBS/KHOG, Walmart/Sam's Club, McLarty Daniel, Unilever, Samsung and General Mills.

Megan Crozier, SOAR NWA honorary chairwoman (from right) visits with Emi and Tony Cardarelli on Aug. 26 at the Open Avenues fundraiser at Drake Field in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Michelle Underwood Gass and Barry Gass (from left) and Jimmy and Liz Griffith enjoy the Roots Festival Restaurant Takeover at Atlas. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Rodney and Charlotte Moore (from left) and Stacey and Jan Sturner enjoy the Atlas Restaurant Takeover. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Joe and Larra Donaldson stand for a photo at the VIP reception at SOAR NWA. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Aidan Dayberry (from left), Avery Davis, Chris Dayberry, Mark Davis, Hollyn Davis and Zach Davis help support Open Avenues at SOAR NWA. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Stephanie and Patrick Petree attend the Restaurant Takeover at Atlas, (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Blake Pennington and Patti Mulford attend the SOAR NWA VIP reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

