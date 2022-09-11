Club news: Hikers, 5+4 Golf, historians and more

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Sept. 14 from the Centerpoint TH to Steel Creek Campground on the River Trail. This hike includes spurs to the Goat Bluff Overlook and Granny Henderson's Cabin, which is an 8.8-mile hike with seven river crossings.

Interested hikers may contact "Trail Boss" Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Flytyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is holding a large sale of household and sporting goods on Sept. 16-17 inside the United Lutheran Church at 100 Cooper Road.

The sale will last from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day and will included hundreds of fishing items such as rods, reels, lures and many other items.

Club President Donnie Roberts said proceeds from the sale will go to support the variety of projects in which the club participates.

"Our club's main focuses are fellowship with other fishers, giving back to our community, conservation of our lakes and the wildlife around them, learning new techniques and having fun while doing everything," said Roberts, who has been a club member since 2019. "Since I joined the club, we have helped with several projects with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association on and around our beautiful lakes. We have donated money for new docks, fish cleaning stations, fish for stocking the lakes and fish habitat. We have donated hundreds of volunteer hours helping elementary school children learn to fish, reworking some of the fish cleaning stations, assembling fish habitat and putting them in the lakes."

Losing the club's main income stream has placed a higher importance on events like this sale for bringing in revenue to help fund those projects.

"When I joined the club our primary fundraiser was picking up cardboard for BV Recycling Center," he said. "When that income stream dried up we started having to find new ways to raise money. We have always had sporting sales so we focused on making them better and with more stuff."

Information: bvft.org.

Officers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is planning a "Meet and Greet" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Washington County Veterans Services Office, 62 W. North St. in Fayetteville.

The event is free to attend. Everyone who is eligible for membership in MOAA is urged to consider joining and meeting the members of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter. The Chapter is open to active duty, former and retired officers and warrant officers of the U.S. Armed Forces from all components, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard as well as the Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At MOAA chapter meetings, members find camaraderie, informative programs and guest speakers that address a wide array of veteran, military and community issues.

RSVP is required by Sept. 14.

Information: Email crawfordhogs@yahoo.com.

VFW Auxiliary

VFW Post 2952 Auxiliary will present a POW/MIA Missing Man table at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at the All American Steakhouse, 3492 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

The table will remain set up through Sept. 21 daily. The community is encouraged to bring their families and take a moment to honor those who have never returned to their families. Information will be provided to educate younger family members about the Missing Man table and its meaning.

Mark and Laura Bazyk, owners of the All American Steakhouse, have agreed to donate a percentage of their meal sales from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 to the VFW Post 2952 Auxiliary. These funds will go to the continued assistance of programs for veterans.

Information: (479) 601-1319 or email cardieldorothyvfw@gmail.com.

Historical Society

The Washington County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey Hall at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. It will be the first in-person annual meeting since 2019. Instead of the usual format of a noon luncheon, this year's meeting will be an afternoon event featuring dessert served after the annual meeting's election of board members and the presentation of the 2022 Washington County Distinguished Citizen Awards.

The Distinguished Citizen Awards are given each year to one or more individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the life of Washington County and its communities, have made enduring contributions to preserving and celebrating the history of the county, or have provided outstanding and sustained service or support to the historical society.

The 2022 award recipients are Judy Brittenum, a retired University of Arkansas landscape architecture professor and former WCHS board member, and former Washington County Judge Jerry Hunton, who has also served as a state representative and Lincoln School Board member.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3B8uTeX or by calling WCHS at (479) 521-2970.

Information: email info@washcohistoricalsociety.org.

5+4 Golf

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2022 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers.

The group usually plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course.A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) No handicaps are used.

To sign up to play, sign up at the golf course or email Char Sorenson@gmail.com.

Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4 Hole Golf Association. To register to play with the group, go to the website and print out and complete a registration form and send it to the treasurer along with your registration fee.

Information: google.sites.com/site/bv5wga.