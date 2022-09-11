Clutch plays help Bama escape

AUSTIN, Texas -- First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young's scramble set up Will Reichard's 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

"Houdini act," Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.

Texas had pressured last season's Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.

"We know what it takes," Young said of the final drive that started at the Alabama 25 and moved across midfield in two plays. "We embrace that challenge. That's where we want to be at."

Young's clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Crimson Tide (2-0), who struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.

"When his best was needed, he was really good," Alabama Coach Nick Saban said of Young. "And that's what we needed."

Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and Sarkisian after last season's 5-7 finish. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter. Sarkisian said Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would have more tests to determine how bad it is.

The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn's fourth field goal of the day.

Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.

Alabama avoided its first nonconference regular-season loss since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in Saban's first season.

"Nobody gave us a chance in this game. ... None of you, no one in the national media," Sarkisian said. "We played like a team that believed it could win the game."

Texas defensive edge rusher T'Vondre Sweat knocks down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the end zone during the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The play was ruled an incomplete pass after Young was able to throw the ball while on Sweat's back. Alabama won 20-19. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass downfield against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)



Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the backfield before finding running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) for a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)



Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the first half an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet on the field during team warmups before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)



Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, left, catches as pass against Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson, right, during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball away to avoid a sack by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

