The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerks' offices Aug. 30 - Sept. 6.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-232. Lisa Land v. Louis Land

22-282. Kendra Chanmainivong v. Kody Chanmainivong

22-296. James Dupree v. Kimberly Dupree

22-299. Misty Childers v. Mark Childers

22-328. Kim Bell v. Phillip Bell

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-907. Charmella Bennett v. Terez Bennett

22-57. Britny Woolsey v. Cody Woolsey

22-140. Jennifer Tedford v. Ryan Tedford

22-159. James Carter v. Dusty Carter

22-245. Dena Huddleston v. Austin Huddleston

22-303. Grace Leonard v. Ferny Leonard

22-330. Carolyn Bellamy v. Andrew Bellamy

22-372. Amanda Holmes v. Lloyd Holmes

22-441. Malayna Hearn v. Bryant Hearn