Driver sentenced for fatal crash

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton has sentenced a 25-year-old Sherwood woman to eight years in prison for killing a friend in a drunken-driving crash and a subsequent arrest for drug possession.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Taylor Delaine Sheward pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a Class B felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and threw herself on the mercy of the court. Sheward, a first offender, faced up to 26 years in prison.

Sheward was charged with negligent homicide for the December 2019 car crash in North Little Rock about two weeks before Christmas that killed her passenger, 22-year-old Anna Jade Sperry of Cabot.

Court records show the mother of two died at the scene of head injuries. Police report that Sheward, who was uninjured, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.209, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Acco rd i n g to p o l i ce, Sheward had been driving north on the Main Street bridge when she struck the west concrete wall and then the east wall. Sheward told police later that she had consumed a “couple” of beers and then had gone to Brewskie’s Pub & Grub in Little Rock where she drank more alcohol, stating she could not remember leaving the bar or driving on the bridge.

Arrested in March 2020, Sheward was released without bail but was arrested again by Sherwood police almost exactly a year later in March 2021.

This time, Sheward was a passenger in a silver Chevrolet Tracker driven by her roommate, 24-year-old Evonne Monet McDonald Lauderdale, that was stopped for going 43 mph in a 35 mph zone on Jacksonville Cutoff, court filings show.

The officer reported smelling “freshly sprayed” perfume over the aroma of marijuana, and McDonald Lauderdale admitted she had smoked a marijuana cigarette in her car.

During a search of the vehicle, police found fentanyl in a box under the passenger seat and a straw with burnt residue in the passenger door.

According to police, both women admitted they knew there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and Sheward gave police two oxycodone pills she had in her underwear, along with aluminum foil marked with burnt residue from her bra. Further, McDonald Lauderdale was found to be driving with a suspended license.

McDonald Lauderdale pleaded guilty to Class D felony possession of a controlled substance in September 2021 in exchange for a two-year suspended sentence, court records show.