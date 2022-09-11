EDITORIAL: Sept. 11, 2022

The year will be 2043 A.D.

There will be five--count 'em, five--presidential elections between now and then.

There will be 11 congressional elections between now and then.

Between now and 2043, we'll have more than 20 football seasons.

That's how far away 21 years is. And that's how far away we are from the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Time lends perspective. It also heals all wounds, or so they say. But for some of us, we're having a hard time putting 9/11 in the past. Because there is too much of a chance that we'll see it, or something like it, again.

Some of us are old enough to remember that Easter Egg-blue morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Some Americans old enough to vote today weren't born yet when those towers came down.

Wait. That's too passive. The towers didn't just come down. They were taken down. Terrorists brought down the towers. And killed thousands. Using our own airliners. Which is what losers do. As P.J. O'Rourke once put it, only losers have to hijack airplanes to use them as weapons. Winners have air forces.

It was a surprise attack. Just as surprising as when the Zeros came out of nowhere to attack the fleet at Pearl Harbor. So did the air attack in the fall of '01 surprise another generation of Americans.

We're always surprised, aren't we? God help us, we hope we're not surprised again anytime soon. And we lay our heads back on the pillow, thinking that two oceans--and the world's mightiest military machine--can keep the wolf at bay. At least for another year.

"I sometimes wonder," an American diplomat named George F. Kennan once told an audience, "whether in this respect a democracy is not uncomfortably similar to one of those prehistoric monsters with a body as long as this room and a brain the size of a pin: He lies there in his comfortable primeval mud and pays little attention to his environment; he is slow to wrath--in fact you practically have to whack his tail off to make him aware that his interests are being disturbed; but, once he grasps this, he lays about him with such blind determination that he not only destroys his adversary but largely wrecks his native habitat.

"You wonder whether it would not have been wiser for him to have taken a little more interest in what was going on at an earlier date and to have seen whether he could not have prevented some of these situations from arising . . . ."

You wonder.

The War in Afghanistan may be over, in Afghanistan, but that doesn't mean the enemy has left the field. It just means that the Americans have retreated to their shores. Again.

For this particular enemy, in this particular century, "the field" is any place Americans live, work or play. The War on Terror cannot simply end just because the Americans give up. If we'll just stop defending ourselves, won't the enemy stop killing us?

Certainly. Eventually.

American isolationism is almost tradition. So is awakening from that isolationism. Such as on Dec. 7, 1941. And Sept. 11, 2001. If time really does heal all wounds, the healing might make us forgetful. Of history. And not just ancient history.

Just as the unsatisfactory truce at the end of World War One led to World War Two, just as the missteps at the end of WWII in the Pacific Theater led to Korea and Vietnam, just as the untied loose ends and untethered peace at the end of the First Gulf War led to the perceived need to go back later, oh Lord, make it different this time. And may we have no need for a second Afghanistan War if/when/after an al-Qaida 2.0 targets these shores again.

Today there'll be a lot of prayers sent skyward. But that one might be the most popular. And the most needed.

Even as the Americans try this "over the horizon" policy to keep the enemy unsettled--and working on his own safety rather than trying to affect ours--we Americans don't forget Sept. 11 easily. We keep getting our justice.

For the latest example, see Ayman al-Zawahiri, who stepped out onto his balcony at a safe house in Afghanistan this summer and was gone in a flash. After the death of Osama bin Laden, which took long enough, the American military (and its drones) began looking for his second-in-command, and finally found Mr. al-Zawahiri at the end of July. Some safe house.

In his days of hiding, he was said to have coordinated al-Qaida branches all around the world. He went from being one of America's most wanted terrorists to a former most wanted terrorist in a matter of seconds.

Now the drones and their operators will look for the next leader of al-Qaida. And then the next. And then the next. That's the expectation anyway. The current American president might have thought that he ended the "long war" when he ordered the pullout of Afghanistan, but it appears as though the War on Terror will continue as long as the terrorists target the United States. And there has been no suggestion that America's enemies are doing anything but.

It took 20-plus years to get to Ayman al-Zawahiri. Americans haven't been known for patience on most matters, but when it comes to handing out justice to terrorists, we have been known to proceed deliberately.

After all, as the saying goes, time wounds all heels.