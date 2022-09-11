North Little Rock notebook: Ex-bus station’s demolition to start

Ex-bus station's demolition to start

The demolition of the former Greyhound bus terminal building in downtown North Little Rock will begin Tuesday, Mayor Terry Hartwick's office announced.

The building, at 118 East Washington Ave., one block south of City Hall, "is being demolished to make way for future developments in the downtown area," Hartwick said.

The bus station had been in North Little Rock since 1987. In 2021, the city and Greyhound announced the transit company's plan to relocate.

In July, Greyhound relocated its Pulaski County stop to 11801 Interstate 40 at the Love's Travel Stop at Galloway, exit 161.

This follows a national trend of Greyhound stations leaving some downtown urban areas, such as Memphis and Oklahoma City, and relocating to outlying areas.

"The company is moving from established bus stations to more modern places when there is an opportunity to improve operations by partnering with local businesses or transit operators," said Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker.

School district puts budget book online

The North Little Rock School District has posted its 2022-23 budget book online.

The book is a manual to provide North Little Rock School Board members and the public with information.

Here is an online link to the book: https://bit.ly/3RwhqD2

ACANSA festival of arts scheduled

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South will feature artists with Arkansas connections across a variety of artistic disciplines, the organization announced last week.

The "ACANSA Roots" festival is scheduled from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, with venues in North Little Rock and Little Rock. Performers include pianist Tatiana Roitman Mann; actor Ben Grimes in the play "Death of Kings"; the hip-hop group Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe; and Stuart Montez, vocalist and guitarist.

Tickets range from $10 to $100 for an all-access pass. They are available at Acansa.org, along with a schedule of events. More information is available by calling (501) 663-2287 or emailing dhupp@acansa.org.

College to co-host vaccination clinic

Shorter College, the state Department of Health and AFMC, which is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote excellence in health and health care through education and evaluation, are co-hosting free covid-19 vaccines to people who are ages 5 and up.

First doses are available. If requesting a second dose or a booster shot, people should bring their covid-19 vaccine card or get a copy from a local health unit, organizers said. The vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Shorter College gymnasium, 604 N. Locust St., North Little Rock.

Pfizer and Moderna recipients seeking their first booster must have completed the two-dose series at least five months ago and be at least 5 years old. For the second booster, one must have received a first booster shot at least four months ago and be age 50 or more, according to the organizers.

Those 12 and older who are receiving a first dose will be given an Arkansas Game and Fish gift certificate, organizers say.

A parent or guardian must accompany children ages 5 to 17 years old.