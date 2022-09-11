Fassi moves into 2nd in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Ewing’s first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that.

Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Kenwood Country Club. She has six birdies and was bogey-free until the final hole, playing even longer than its 446 yards because of the soggy conditions that allowed for preferred lies.

She missed the green with a metal to the right, had very little green to work with and pitched about 18 feet by the hole.

Ewing was at 16-under 200. Right behind was Fassi, who matched Ewing with a 67 and will play in the final group with her today with a chance to win her first LPGA title.

Fassi closed in on the lead at the par-5 15th after she had short-sided herself by missing the green to the right with a pin tucked to the right behind a bunker. She hit a flop shot that landed a few feet short of the hole and rolled for eagle.

Fassi showed off her length on the 18th hole, needing only a 5-iron to reach the green for a two-putt par on a closing hole that hurt other chances.

Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 72 on Saturday and is at 5-under 211. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) struggled with a 76 on Saturday and is at 1-over 217 overall. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) also struggled, firing a 77 Saturday and holding a 2-over 218 overall.