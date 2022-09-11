Editor's note: This letter was originally published Sept. 11, 2006.

America can't forget

Today, Sept. 11, an American flag should be displayed outside every home, apartment, office and business in America. Every American should consider it his duty and pleasure to affirm his patriotism on this anniversary of the worst attack ever on our great nation.

For months following the 9/11 attack, our nation was awash with symbols of support and nationalism. Flags were displayed everywhere. A mere spattering of evidence of this cohesiveness and nationalism remains today. America must not forget. We must not become complacent. The individuals who perpetrated this act still exist and still want to kill us.

The families, friends and co-workers of the thousands killed on that day still mourn and remember. Their grief and shock are ours to bear as well. The killers are indiscriminate. Their target is merely Americans.

On this day, Americans, stand up and let them know we have not forgotten. They are still watching and waiting for their next opportunity.

WANDA MORRIS

Conway