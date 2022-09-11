Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Sept. 2. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during inspection. Routine inspection on same day also found no violations.

• L. A. DAVIS - ARAMARK, 1301 L A Davis Prexy Davis Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 31. Observed lids stored directly on floor. Paper products must be stored six inches above the floor to be in accordance to regulations. Observation: Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned.

• DELTA -- ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Aug. 29. Standing water in kitchen, floor drain needs to be repaired.

• EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road Suite 9. Date of inspection Aug. 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed boxes stored directly on the floor in walk-in storage. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION TUCKER, 2400 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Two grills, two warmer boxes and dish washing machine not working. Repair, replace or remove from preparation areas.

• COVENANT RECOVERY INC., 3201 W. Pullen St. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observed boxes stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• UNITED FILING STATION, 5320 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observed ice bags packaged by the store with no store identification. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Three compartment sink not noted in establishment. Three compartment sink needed to manually wash dishes. Some ceiling tiles throughout the store are damaged and need to be repaired.