From farm to table: Why Northwest Arkansas restaurants are tailoring menus to local ingredients

Chefs and farmers across the region are cooperating to bring local produce to dining tables.

As a result, patrons eat fresh ingredients, restaurants promote a unique regional culinary culture and local farms help meet community needs, chefs and business owners said.

Chef Micah Klasky of The Hive in Bentonville said the restaurant adjusts its menu seasonally to what is being grown in the region.

"It provides us an identity. It generates creativity," he said. "If I can't get it in this area, I'm probably not going to use it."

Local food sourcing by restaurants has been identified as a top industry trend multiple times over the last decade by the National Restaurant Association. Local sourcing will become increasingly commonplace through 2030, according to an industry forecast by the association.

Chefs across the United States also said increased focus on hyper-locally sourced ingredients is a top dining trend, according to a December 2021 story by Food & Wine magazine.

Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties together are home to 6,613 farms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest census in 2017. The number declined 6% from 2012 to 2017.

Of those farms, 231 grow fruits, vegetables and nuts, a 25% increase from five years earlier, the census data shows.

It isn't realistic for Northwest Arkansas to produce all of its own food, but it should produce a meaningful amount, according to Karin Endy, an independent consultant leading the strategy for the Walton Family Foundation's Northwest Arkansas Food Systems initiative.

Residents can contribute by buying produce directly from farmers and eating local food found at restaurants or supermarkets, she said.

"Selecting those products means you're helping your community economically."

FARM

Farmer's Table Cafe, which opened in 2014, has invested over $2 million into the region's food system by working with local producers, according to owner-operator Adrienne Shaunfield.

Supporting local farms can help create a resilient food system, where food produced within the community supports the community, Shaunfield said.

The Fayetteville brunch restaurant buys seasonal fruit, bell peppers, eggplants, kale, lettuce, zucchini, squash, bacon, beef, chicken, eggs and even shrimp from local producers. Onions and potatoes are the main products the restaurant isn't able to buy locally, Shaunfield said.

"All of our meat is locally sourced and most of our grains. We chose to do breakfast because we could do it year-round," she said. "Our biggest goal is community food security."

Empty grocery store shelves during the covid-19 pandemic showed the necessity of having reliable local food sources, she said.

"Placing all your apples in one basket isn't smart when it is something everyone needs," said Terrell Spencer of Across the Creek Farm in southern Washington County. "When there's a patchwork of small producers, that adds resiliency to a food system. We've been assuming everything will always be plentiful and cheap."

Quality and flavor can also be a factor, according to Spencer and Shaunfield.

"We get a lot of people who say we've ruined them for chicken and they can't go anywhere else anymore," Spencer said.

Across the Creek Farm does about 60% of its business raising, processing and delivering chicken, pork and eggs to restaurants in Northwest Arkansas, he said.

The farm sells birds hatched in Crawford County to an assortment of local restaurants, including Farmer's Table, The Hive, The Preacher's Son, Conifer, Oven and Tap, Heirloom, Vetro 1925, Prelude Breakfast Bar and River Grille.

In one sense, buying from a local farm can provide a more consistent product, Spencer said.

"I hear a lot a chefs order chicken and they may have a 3-pound and 5-pound chicken all come in a case. Some breasts may look like chicken, some like pancakes," Spencer said. "But we're able a lot of time to stay within a quarter pound of a whole bird."

"When someone buys our chicken, I've literally been with that bird every day of its life until it's in the chef's cooler," he said. "There's ultimate accountability there."

There are also challenges to working with local farmers, Shaunfield said.

"It's pretty hard. It would be a lot easier to get your food from one location and get it from a truck delivery. It takes a lot more juggling and running out of things," she said. "There's always the risk of a crop failure. Tomatoes get eaten by bugs,and you don't find out until that morning."

In those situations, the restaurant has to find the produce elsewhere or risk disappointing customers who may not understand the reasons, Shaunfield said.

Farmer's Table has learned over the years to deal with shortages by working with a network of farmers it can quickly contact, she said.

"We're committed to the principle of growing locally. I think a lot of people can taste it."

DISTRIBUTION

The process of local sourcing has ultimately become easier for restaurants that want to buy local, according to Shaunfield.

She was going to the farmers market to buy 50 pounds of tomatoes and loading them onto a cart when Farmer's Table first opened. Now, each of the restaurant's partnering farms is willing to deliver to the restaurant, she said.

After time spent harvesting, traveling and selling to farmers markets, some farmers do not want to spend more time on deliveries, according to Shaunfield. Farmer's Table gained the trust of farmers over time by proving it is committed to buying from them, she said.

There is also an increasing amount of resources in Northwest Arkansas supporting the local food system, according to Endy, the Walton Family Foundation consultant. One resource is the Food Conservancy, which collects produce from about 45 small growers throughout the region and distributes to wholesale buyers.

The Food Conservancy allows restaurants to receive local produce, even if they do not have enough time to coordinate with a network of farmers, Endy said.

"We have a number of restaurants that do buy directly from farmers, but it doesn't work for every restaurant," she said. "Restaurants often are a visible, meaningful step to help local food production grow. Just by putting information about the local farms on the menu, they're helping support and get the word out."

TABLE

Chefs need to communicate and cooperate with farmers in order to create a sustainable relationship, according to chefs, restaurant owners and farmers.

"It's hard dealing with restaurants. We grow out certain things, and then they change the menu," Spencer said. "It takes patience and tolerance on both sides."

Spencer said he texts the chefs who buy from him each week, asking what they need. Some restaurants opt for cheaper ingredients and others even engage in misleading marketing, he said.

"It's a values thing. There are places that are super expensive and then they serve the cheapest ingredients and a lot of liquor," he said. "We've had to go into restaurants and tell them to take our name off their menu because we've never sold to them before."

Bentonville restaurant Conifer was established out of a desire to invest in community relationships between local farmers, local chefs and local consumers, according to Chef Matthew Cooper.

After studying at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Ore., Cooper said he sees the concept as central to his mission as an influence on the Northwest Arkansas culinary scene.

"In Portland, there were hundreds of chefs doing the farm to table thing. I wasn't needed there," he said.

Many young chefs don't know how to serve local farmers, Cooper said, adding tailoring menu items to products available locally and regionally can make a difference. A simple appetizer with locally grown mushrooms can provide a steady source of income for a farmer.

Buying local regularly and communicating with farmers about what is needed and not needed can eventually help nearby farmers expand their operations.

"The people who are from here understand that local products that are grown well cost money," Cooper said. "We should be willing to pay those prices. The biggest challenge is helping it grow."

When approaching local farmers about collaborating, Cooper begins by asking, "Do you want to grow or are you happy with what you're doing?"

Farmers may choose to continue to work the land themselves, rather than expanding and hiring more people.

"Some people want to continue doing what they're doing, and that's not a problem," he said.

Conifer plans to open a 200-square-foot farm stand near his restaurant, which will function as a year-round farmers market with local lettuce, meats, dairy and dry goods, Cooper said. The stand will be open five or six days a week and will be especially intended for nearby apartment tenants.

Farming of certain produce in the area has grown, he said, but there are still gaps in what is produced. Fish at Conifer is brought into Bentonville from day-boats, usually the day after being caught, Cooper said.

The goal at Conifer is to think locally, then regionally, then sustainably, he added.