FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Native American Cultural Celebration at MONAH and more

Sept. 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Storytelling Through Classical Music -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"It Came From Outer Space" -- A new musical based on the 1953 movie of the same name, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Sept. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27 & up. theatre2.org.

__

Sept. 12 (Monday)

Welcoming Week NWA -- Events & displays about community, diversity and culture, all day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creative Connections -- A program for individuals in the early stage of Alzheimer's or dementia and their care partners, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cassatt Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Sapphire Sunset" by C. Travis Rice, with Rice as a special Zoom guest, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Resettlement for Refugees in NWA -- With Canopy, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga on the Glade -- 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 13 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 14 (Wednesday)

Yoga Basics & Breathwork -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Art of Shibori -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Make More Comics Art Group -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Holistically Green Living & Green Homes -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 15 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked! -- Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in artmaking, 3-6 p.m., Farmington Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Creative Writing Workshop, 4-6 p.m., Hillcrest Towers in Fayetteville. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration -- Story time, crafts, snacks, and a book for every child, 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Relocation of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Brooks Blevins, author of "The History of the Ozarks, Volume 3: The Ozarkers," 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

__

Sept. 16 (Friday)

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Civic Commons -- As part of Constitution Weekend, the Garrison Lobby will be transformed into a lively common room for the community, where you'll be able to meet non-partisan, civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas, 3-9 p.m. Sept. 16 & 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 17, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Short Talks, Big Ideas -- Radical Notions of Democracy with Adam Conover, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 17 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Touch the Truck, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pilates -- Learn the basics, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Art of the Constitution -- Discussions, artmaking, and more to explore themes of freedom, justice, and civic engagement, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Ceramic Lantern Workshop -- 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Road Maps to Freedom -- The Underground Railroad and the Negro Motorist Green Book, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Sept. 18 (Sunday)

SoNA Beyond -- Voces Latinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Afternoon With the Composer -- Mozart, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

"Let's Talk: Art of the West" -- Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Process/Experience/Place" -- Showcasing the art of Mary Elkins, Jarrod Cluck and Owen Buffington, through Sept. 18, The District Art Galleries by UAFS at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/academics/colleges-and-schools/college-of-arts-and-sciences/departments/art-and-design.php.

Feng Zikai: Selections From the Permanent Collection -- Through Sept. 22, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Currents" -- Showcasing the work of Dylan DeWitt and Kasey Ramirez, through Sept. 25, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

Fresh From the Studio -- Referring to the "emotive bonds and exuberant creativity" from an artist working out of their studio, through Sept. 30, Fenix Art Gallery, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday. fenixarts.org.

Elevate -- Showcasing the work of Danielle Hatch, Sarah Turner and Linda Lopez, through September, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com/museum/exhibit/elevate-bentonville-2022/.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Back to School" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Indigenuity 2.0: Honoring the Lessons — The sixth annual Native American Cultural Celebration, including appearances by Daniel Wildcat, Laura Harjo and Grammy winner Larry Mitchell, Sept. 19-21, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville and livestreamed via Zoom and YouTube. www.monah.org/2022nacc.

