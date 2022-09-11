Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Friday:

Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment.

Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.

Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Term expires June 30, 2029. Reappointment Dr. John McAllister, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.

David Rosegrant, Benton, to the Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. Term expires Jan. 15, 2029. Reappointment.

Nikki Lawson, Cammack Village, to the Old State House Commission. Term expires March 19, 2031. Reappointment.

Michael Sprague, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Cycling. Serves at the pleasure of the governor. Replaces Joseph Jacobs.

Gary Proffitt, Cabot, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Term expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.

Ann Clemmer, Benton, to the Arkansas Educational Television Commission. Term expires March 23, 2030. Reappointment.

Dr. Tanya Holt, Batesville, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Term expires June 9, 2027. Reappointment.

John Smallwood, Cabot, to the Arkansas Medal of Honor Commission. Serves at the will of the governor. Replaces Chris Traxson.

William Olson, Little Rock, to the Commission for Parent Counsel. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Alex Gray.

Trey Weaver, Rogers, to the Arkansas Abstracters’ Board. Term expires July 1, 2027. Reappointment.

Ronald Carroll, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. Susan DeBlack, Conway, to the State Board of Optometry. Term expires April 26, 2027. Reappointment.

Dr. John Pitts, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Ethics Commission. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Replaces Alice Eastwood.

Samuel Stuckey, Clarkedale, to the State Plant Board. Term expires March 17, 2024. Reappointment.

Daniel O’Shea, Greenbrier, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires March 1, 2025. Replaces Robert Cowie.

Jennifer Cook, Greenbrier, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters. Term expires July 18, 2023. Replaces David Powell.

Jimmy Warren, Conway, to the Minority and Women-owned Business Advisory Council. Term expires March 22, 2027. Replaces Herbert Morales.

Kendall Lewellen, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission. Term expires Oct. 15, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Chadwick Rodgers, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission. Term begins Oct. 16, 2022, and term expires Oct. 15, 2025. Reappointment.

Wensday Kraemer, Conway, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Replaces Robert Fagan.

Kobe Roy, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Replaces Wesley Eddington.

Greg Rogers, Benton, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure of the governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022.

Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022.

Deborah Mack, Bentonville, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Term expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.

Harold Simpson, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Term expires June 30, 2027. Replaces Carol Rader.

Dr. Lenora Newsome, Smack-over, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Term expires June 30, 2028. Reappointment.

Paul Brent, Lewisville, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires May 10, 2027. Reappointment.

Danny Smith, Buckner, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires May 10, 2027. Reappointment.

Gerald Whistle, Texarkana, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires May 10, 2027. Reappointment.

William French, Perryville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Lindsay Brown.

Rachel Mize, Ozark, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2026. New position.

Latanyua Robinson, Marion, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2026. New position.

Walter Burgess, Bryant, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Kim Tran, El Dorado, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2023. Replaces Howard Beatty.

Cynthia Sides, Fayetteville, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

G.B. Cazes, Conway, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires Jan. 10, 2027. New Board, per Act 522 of 2021.

Deanna Rice, Greenwood, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires Jan. 10, 2027. New Board, per Act 522 of 2021.

William Thornton, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires on Jan. 10, 2027. New Board, per Act 522 of 2021.

Amy Rossi, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Michael Birrer, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Christopher Davis, Roland, to the Arkansas State Medical Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. New position, per Act 634 of 2021.

Dr. Rodney Griffin, Magnolia, to the Arkansas State Medical Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Brian McGee, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Medical Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Replaces Dr. William Rutledge.

Dr. Brad Thomas, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Medical Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Dr. David Staggs.

Bill Booker, Little Rock, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Rausch Hodges, Forrest City, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2027. Reappointment.

Stephanie Neipling, Rogers, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Josephine Perry, Marshall, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Stephen Whitwell, Little Rock, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2027. Reappointment.

John Harris, Fayetteville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 1. Term expires March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Rev. Nestor Rivera, Green Forest, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Term expires March 22, 2023. Replaces Paul Boss.

Shawna Gay, Southside, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 2. Term expires March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Larry King, Walnut Ridge, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 3. Term expires on March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Raul Blasini, Pocahontas, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 3. Term expires March 22, 2023. Replaces Joshua Richmond.

John Burke, Coal Hill, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 4. Term expires March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Mike May, Dardanelle, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 4. Term expires March 22, 2023. Replaces Gary Watkins.

Curtis Rolfe, Forrest City, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 5. Term expires March 22, 2026. Replaces Bryant Wilson.

Bart Walker, Bryant, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 6. Term expires March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Amber Overholser, Taylor, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 7. Term expires March 22, 2026. Replaces Yulonda Sims.

Daniel Heflin, Rison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 8. Term expires March 22, 2026. Reappointment.

Sharon Casey, Malvern, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires March 30, 2025. Replaces John Knight.

Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires March 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Robert Campbell, Witt Springs, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires March 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Jacob Appleberry, McGhee, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Kenny Falwell, Newport, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Jason Felton, Marianna, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Matt Gammill, Tyronza, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board. Term expires July 1, 2023. Replaces David Gammill.

Dick Baxter, Cabot, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Brad Graham, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Kenny Francis, Corning, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Steve Kueter, Paragould, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Shannon Davis, Bono, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

West Higginbothom, Marianna, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Rusty Smith, Des Arc, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

John Freeman, Dumas, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Joe Christian, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Jay Coker, Stuttgart, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

John King, Helena, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Roger Pohlner, Fisher, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Herrick Norcross, Tyronza, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2023. Replaces David Wallace.

Adam Cloninger, Keo, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Blake Swears.

Terrance Scott, Cotton Plant, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Kenneth Clark, Newport, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Jack Evans, Carlisle, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Dusty Hoskyn, England, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Chris Shaefers, Conway, to the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Andrew Beaupre, Pine Bluff, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Ann Ballard Bryan, Little Rock, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Rachel Golden.

Jim Jackson, Little Rock, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Kelsey Bardwell.

Dr. Ben Johnson, El Dorado, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Rodney Harris.

Professor Vernita Morgan, El Dorado, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

Jill Arnold, Bentonville, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Bradley Martin, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Jeffrey Brinsfield, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

William Roehrenbeck, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires on Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Steven Weeks, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

John Ryan, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Chad Aduddell, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Calvin Kellogg, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Board. Term expires Aug. 12, 2024. Reappointment.

Angela Keith, Magnolia, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires on Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Cheryl Wilson.

Heather Smith, Heber Springs, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Mary Pankey.

Canda Reese, Gamaliel, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires on Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Candace Edwards.

Rachel Oertling, Russellville, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Crystal Taylor.

Myka Sample, Benton, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Misty Russell, Harrisburg, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Sharon Blount-Baker, Alma, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Brenda DeShields, Spring-dale, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Kyle Sylvester, Springdale, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires on Sept. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Patrick Curry, Fayetteville, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires on Sept. 1, 2025. New position, per Act 78 of 2021.

Amanda Andrews, El Dorado, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2025. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

John Allison, Vilonia, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2025. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Darin Beckwith, Hot Springs, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2025. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Sheriff Marty Boyd, Jonesboro, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2024. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2024. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Mandee Love, Quitman, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2023. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Lori Poston, Fort Smith, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2023. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Chief Carl Seymour, Hot Springs, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2023. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Donna Wilchie, Conway, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires Aug. 3, 2024. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.

Justin Holmes, Heber Springs, to the Cleburne County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District

11. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Rob Owens.

Michael Miller, Fort Smith, to the Sebastian County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District

12. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Rebekah Schwartz.

Freddie Fleeman, Manila, to the Mississippi County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Aaron Fleeman.

Gene Hamaker, Junction City, to the Union County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 11. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Ross Burton.

Jonathan Howard, Clarksville, to the Johnson County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District

8. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Jacob Gould.

Lance Stinson, Waldron, to the Scott County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 8. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Donald Hill.

Kenneth Liles, Searcy, to the White County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 13. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Sue Liles.

Joseph Hoke, Springdale, as Special County Judge in the County Court of Boone County, Arkansas, for the case styled BCC No. CC2013-17. Replaces Judge Sam Barr.