Harding gains bit of revenge with win

SEARCY -- Harding's lone hiccup during the 2021 regular season came courtesy of Southeastern Oklahoma State.

On Saturday, the Bisons offered up no such blips in the rematch.

Two first-half touchdowns by Jhalen Spicer provided Harding University with the offensive punch it needed to stroll to a 38-13 victory in its home opener in front of an animated crowd of 3,800 at First Security Stadium.

Spicer finished with 101 yards on 7 carries for the Bisons, who exacted a measure of revenge against the Savage Storm after enduring a crushing loss to them nearly a year ago to the day.

Quarterback Daulton Hatley completed a touchdown pass and an ensuing two-point conversion with 46 seconds left in that game to give Southeastern Oklahoma State a come-from-behind 32-31 win on its home field. But Harding (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) emphatically ensured there'd be no such heroics this time.

The Bisons scored 38 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter. Harding stacked up 442 yards of total offense -- 389 on the ground -- never punted and scored on 6 of its 8 possessions. The two series the Bisons didn't cash in on were when they missed 46-yard field goal in the second quarter and later on a game-ending kneel down.

Five players finished with 33 yards or more rushing for Harding. Zach Smith followed Spicer's tally by running eighth times for 96 yards, and Blake Delacruz added 66 yards on 11 carries.

"It's been a long time since our offense answered the bell like they did [Saturday]," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "They were unbelievable all the way down to the young guys. Just the execution, the toughness. ... We talked about how important it was to win the hitting contest. Southeastern is a physical football team, and we don't like losing the hitting contest.

"I thought without a doubt we won the hitting contest."

While the Bisons were dominant and physical on offense, their defense was just as solid and never allowed Hatley to get untracked after a hot start.

The senior completed 9 of his 12 passes in the first quarter but cooled off considerably afterward. He finished 18 of 30 for 162 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bisons sacked Hatley just two times, but he was under duress seemingly every time he dropped back to pass. Harding also held Southeastern Oklahoma State running back Deundre Wheeler to 27 yards rushing after he ran for 100 yards last week against Arkansas Tech.

The Savage Storm did jump on Harding fast by using up nearly half of the opening quarter to score on the first possession of the game. Hatley found Marquis Gray backpedaling in the end zone for 33-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap a 12-play, 82-yard drive.

Harding didn't take up nearly as much time answering on its initial drive, with Spicer sprinting around the right end for a 57-yard score with 5:59 remaining in the quarter.

The Bisons' special teams were directly responsible for their next points. Cooper Carroll snuffed out a fake punt attempt by tackling Southeastern Oklahoma State's Brian Otwori three yards shy of a first down. Five plays later, Grant Ennis drilled a 30-yard field goal to put Harding ahead 10-7.

Both teams went through a lull of sorts before Harding utilized its two-minute offense late in the second quarter and got a 29-yard touchdown run from Spicer with eight seconds to go in the half to push its lead to 10.

"We're just trying to get in position to kick a field goal, and we put it in the end zone," Simmons said. "When you watched the opponent walk into the locker room at halftime, you could tell that things were going well [for Harding]."

The Bisons increased its advantage in the third quarter by pounding the ball up the middle. Harding ran five consecutive plays in the center of the line for yardage until Smith bounced the sixth one to the outside for an 18-yard touchdown run with 12:09 showing to complete a 67-yard march.

Delacruz added a 9-yard score with 14:08 left in the game, and Josh Jones finished it off with a 3-yard score with 6:58 showing.

Ryan Hirt finally stopped Harding's 38-point run with a 1-yard touchdown with just over a minute to play.

"I don't know if I've ever been a part of a team that made that big of a jump from Week 1 to Week 2," Simmons said. "Southeastern is a really good football team. They are really, really talented on both sides of the ball. And for our guys to come out and win in that manner is such a testament to the kind of kids we have, to the way our coaches work. ... just a great, great night for our brotherhood."

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 40, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 17

Jonero Scott finished with 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries and quarterback Demilon Brown rushed for 107 yards on 11 attempts to lead the Boll Weevils (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) over the Bison in Monticello.

UAM actually trailed 7-0 on Dayton Wolfe's 65-yard touchdown pass to Keilahn Harris on the first play from scrimmage. But the Boll Weevils scored 40 consecutive points and led 40-10 at halftime.

Scott scored on runs of 1 and 48 yards, both in the first quarter. Brown had two touchdown passes -- 17 yards to Jordan Mansfield and 20 yards to LaCedric Smith.

DeQuan Street and Kaytron Allen also returned interceptions for the Boll Weevils.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 45, SOUTHERN NAZARENE 0

T.J. Cole rushed for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 attempts as the Tigers (2-0, 2-0 GAC) rolled over the Crimson Storm (0-2, 0-2) in Arkadelphia.

Cole scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and on an 8-yarder in the second. Kendel Givens also rushed for 94 yards and a score on nine carries as the Tigers totaled 335 rushing yards while holding the Crimson Storm to 54.

OBU quarterback Riley Harms completed 7 of 9 passes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns -- one for 49 yards to Connor Flannigan and a 21-yarder to De'Kairo Rudolph, both in the second quarter.

Eli Livingston completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Justin Dean in the third quarter.

Gabe Goodman also kicked a 39-yard field goal for the Tigers.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 24, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 20

The Bulldogs outscored the Muleriders 10-0 in the fourth quarter, erasing a 20-14 deficit and take the victory in Weatherford, Okla.

Quarterback Tylan Morton completed 26 of 39 passes for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Southwestern (1-1, 1-1 GAC). He had scoring passes for 21 yards to Isreal Watson in the fourth quarter, 1 yard to Jacob Karsak in the second and 29 yards to Deshon Moreaux in the first. Watson finished with 10 catches for 93 yards.

The Muleriders (1-1, 1-1) took a 20-14 lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jariq Scales with 10:53 left in the third quarter. Scales also had an 8-yard score in the second quarter and finished with 125 yards on 29 carries. O.B. Jones added 94 yards on 15 attempts, as Southern Arkansas finished with 289 yards rushing.

ARKANSAS TECH 35,

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 13

Quarterback Taye Gatewood had three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Wonder Boys (1-1, 1-1 GAC) past the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) in Russellville.

Gatewood had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Edington in the second quarter and then also hit Travis Tobey with a 30-yard scoring throw with 10 seconds left in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Gatewood and Matthew Rivera connected for a 19-yard score.

Gatewood, who had a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter, finished 13 of 23 for 157 yards. He also had 30 yards on seven carries.

Deon Simmons had a 16-yard touchdown for the Wonder Boys, and Alexis Lopez kicked a 37-yard field goal.

HENDERSON STATE 51,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 27

Reddies Coach Scott Maxfield earned his 119th victory at Henderson State in Alva, Okla., tying Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter for the most-ever at the school.

Maxfield is 119-69 in his 17th season with the Reddies. Carpenter was 119-76-5 in 1971-89.

Quarterback Andrew Edwards accounted for four touchdowns for Henderson State (2-0, 2-0), who led 21-14 in the second quarter before scoring 28 consecutive points to put the game away.