High school football rankings

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Bryant was tested against Little Rock Parkview, but its defense held strong in the second half.

2. Conway;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Wampus Cats breezed past Springdale behind a stellar showing from its quarterback.

3. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;3-0

COMMENT The Bruins started slow but scored 21 points in the third quarter to take down Russellville.

4. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT The Panthers will travel to Louisiana this week to face the Ruston Bearcats.

5. Bentonville;7A-West;1-1

COMMENT The Tigers travel to Kansas City, Mo., this week to face Rockhurst.

6. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;1-1

COMMENT The Patriots ultimately lost to Bryant, but showed they are still the best Class 5A has to offer.

7. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs took care of Fort Smith Northside in their final nonconference game.

8. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;3-0

COMMENT The Wolves’ perfect start to the season continued Friday against Little Rock Christian.

9. Little Rock Christian;6A-West;2-1

COMMENT The Warriors’ offense went cold in the second half against Lake Hamilton

10. Greenwood;6A-West;2-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs cruised to a comfortable win against Mountain Home.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0

2. Conway;7A-Central;2-0

3. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0

4. Bentonville;7A-West;1-1

5. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-1

6. Bentonville West;7A-West;2-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;3-0

2. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;3-0

3. Little Rock Christian;6A-West;2-1

4. Greenwood;6A-West;2-1

5. Benton;6A-East;1-1

6. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;2-0

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;1-1

2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;1-1

3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;1-1

4. Wynne;5A-East;2-0

5. Mills;5A-Central;3-0

6. Farmington;5A-West;2-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;3-0

2. Malvern;4A-7;3-0

3. Ashdown;4A-7;3-0

4. Harding Academy;4A-2;2-0

5. Star City;4A-8;3-0

6. Warren;4A-8;1-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Prescott;3A-5;2-0

2. Booneville;3A-1;2-0

3. Charleston;3A-1;2-0

4. Gurdon;3A-5;3-0

5. Rison;3A-6;3-0

6. Yellville-Summit;3A-2;3-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Hazen;2A-4;2-0

2. Carlisle;2A-4;2-0

3. Bigelow;2A-1;3-0

4. Des Arc;2A-2;0-1

5. Marked Tree;2A-2;2-0

6. Mount Ida;2A-3;2-0