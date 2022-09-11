High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Bryant was tested against Little Rock Parkview, but its defense held strong in the second half.
2. Conway;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Wampus Cats breezed past Springdale behind a stellar showing from its quarterback.
3. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;3-0
COMMENT The Bruins started slow but scored 21 points in the third quarter to take down Russellville.
4. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT The Panthers will travel to Louisiana this week to face the Ruston Bearcats.
5. Bentonville;7A-West;1-1
COMMENT The Tigers travel to Kansas City, Mo., this week to face Rockhurst.
6. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;1-1
COMMENT The Patriots ultimately lost to Bryant, but showed they are still the best Class 5A has to offer.
7. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs took care of Fort Smith Northside in their final nonconference game.
8. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;3-0
COMMENT The Wolves’ perfect start to the season continued Friday against Little Rock Christian.
9. Little Rock Christian;6A-West;2-1
COMMENT The Warriors’ offense went cold in the second half against Lake Hamilton
10. Greenwood;6A-West;2-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs cruised to a comfortable win against Mountain Home.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0
2. Conway;7A-Central;2-0
3. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0
4. Bentonville;7A-West;1-1
5. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-1
6. Bentonville West;7A-West;2-1
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;3-0
2. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;3-0
3. Little Rock Christian;6A-West;2-1
4. Greenwood;6A-West;2-1
5. Benton;6A-East;1-1
6. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;2-0
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;1-1
2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;1-1
3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;1-1
4. Wynne;5A-East;2-0
5. Mills;5A-Central;3-0
6. Farmington;5A-West;2-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;3-0
2. Malvern;4A-7;3-0
3. Ashdown;4A-7;3-0
4. Harding Academy;4A-2;2-0
5. Star City;4A-8;3-0
6. Warren;4A-8;1-1
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Prescott;3A-5;2-0
2. Booneville;3A-1;2-0
3. Charleston;3A-1;2-0
4. Gurdon;3A-5;3-0
5. Rison;3A-6;3-0
6. Yellville-Summit;3A-2;3-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Hazen;2A-4;2-0
2. Carlisle;2A-4;2-0
3. Bigelow;2A-1;3-0
4. Des Arc;2A-2;0-1
5. Marked Tree;2A-2;2-0
6. Mount Ida;2A-3;2-0