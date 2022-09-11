In the house

• Arkansas hosted approximately 20 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the South Carolina game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

OL Fletcher Westphal 6-8 325 Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora

COMMENT ESPN junior 4-star visited Hogs in April with his mother. His father accompanied them this trip

LB Brian Huff 6-3 228 Valley View

COMMENT Fast, hard-hitting junior prospect with an Arkansas offer

TE Shamar Easter 6-6 225 Ashdown

COMMENT One of three ESPN 4-star tight ends committed to Hogs for 2023 class

ATH Kiandrea Barker 6-0 190 Beebe

COMMENT Sophomore has several Power 5 offers with strong interest from Arkansas

OL Xzavier Brown 6-7 295 Ashdown

COMMENT Senior is committed to Central Arkansas