In the house
• Arkansas hosted approximately 20 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the South Carolina game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/SCHOOL
OL Fletcher Westphal 6-8 325 Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora
COMMENT ESPN junior 4-star visited Hogs in April with his mother. His father accompanied them this trip
LB Brian Huff 6-3 228 Valley View
COMMENT Fast, hard-hitting junior prospect with an Arkansas offer
TE Shamar Easter 6-6 225 Ashdown
COMMENT One of three ESPN 4-star tight ends committed to Hogs for 2023 class
ATH Kiandrea Barker 6-0 190 Beebe
COMMENT Sophomore has several Power 5 offers with strong interest from Arkansas
OL Xzavier Brown 6-7 295 Ashdown
COMMENT Senior is committed to Central Arkansas