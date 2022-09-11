• Natalie Prince, a florist west of London, said she sold 8,000 sunflowers as people paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II by placing bouquets at the gates to Windsor Castle, noting, "She was a ray of sunshine to so many people; she was our sort of ray of hope."

• Michael Jennings of Childersburg, Ala., a Black pastor who was arrested while watering the flowers of an out-of town-neighbor, filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused emotional distress and anxiety, declaring, "I'm here for accountability, and I'm here for justice."

• Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, resigned from the board of directors and as general counsel of WeBuildTheWall Inc., which is accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

• Alek Skarlatos, a GOP congressional nominee in Oregon, was cleared of violating campaign finance law after a Democratic-aligned group alleged he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit for veterans that he controlled, with the Federal Election Commission not perceiving actual self-dealing.

• Bob Mendes of the Nashville City Council said "this city, no matter what the state law is ... will be going on record" as the council unanimously approved barring law enforcement officials from using license plate readers to assist with "enforcing laws outlawing abortion or outlawing interstate travel to obtain abortion."

• Ernest Maloney Page IV of Madison, Fla., a former defense attorney, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for a convoluted bribery scheme involving a former state attorney, the lessening of DUI charges against a client and a $20,000 discount on a tractor.