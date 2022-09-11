It’s time to invest in learning

When covid-19 arrived in March 2020, reactions were mixed. Confusion, panic, fear, despair, and disorder became the norm for many. But for others, the pandemic became an opportunity to build, to repair, to enhance, to learn: taking college courses, remodeling their homes, volunteering for nonprofits, adopting new fitness routines, finding ways to make a bad situation into an opportunity.

I wasn't one of them. After more than two years of covid ups and downs, it finally dawned on me that "normal" wasn't likely to resurface, so it was time to take on a constructive self-improvement project: learning French.

It's an undertaking that started before our second trip to Paris in 2006. Having done OK in studying German in high school (it helped that my mother and grandmother spoke it at home), I figured I could pick up enough French to feel comfortable on the journey.

Study aids included a CD from Audible, "In-Flight French," as well as a series of charming (and increasingly difficult) audio lessons via "Learn French with Alexa." I listened and repeated and listened some more while walking the dogs for several months before the journey, and regularly read a few pages in simple French novels before going to bed.

This got me to the point that I could read airport and road signage, store advertisements, labels on paintings and sculptures at the Louvre or the Pompidou or Musee D'Orsay, and basic directions, plus understand about half of what French speakers were saying (if they speak slowly).

This is probably why so many similarly afflicted Americans can be found hanging out at Shakespeare and Company Bookstore, an English-language bookstore on the Left Bank.

What I couldn't do--and still can't--was form sentences to ask questions, at least not in the proper tenses.

Turns out that skill was hardly necessary. Every time a French speaker, like the polite young man at the entrance of Musee Rodin, told me (in French) that I couldn't enter the facility, I responded with "pourquoi?" I guess that gave me away, because he immediately switched to English and explained that the museum was closing in 15 minutes and I wouldn't have time to see much of anything.

This happened in bakeries, wine shops, restaurants, and outdoor markets. It made me wonder why I bothered to learn. But being able to read a menu, sort out instructions on how to get on the Internet at a hotel, decipher the sometimes bewildering Metro directives, and place an order at Starbucks (sort of like our Starbucks, but Parisians were seldom seen slurping beverages through straws and munching on a snack while on the street, the way we do.)

The first step in regaining whatever command I have over French is making a decision to visit Paris. With covid's distressing effects on world travel continuing to go away and return, it's not clear when that might happen. So, if travel problems arise in going to Europe in the near future, there's always Montreal and Quebec City.

With that in mind, I searched for the In-Flight French CD, found it, and loaded the contents onto an iPod. The lessons are showing their age--there's a discussion of how to request smoking or non-smoking seating on flights--but the basics are the same.

Somewhere in the process of replacing an old MacBook Air with a new one, the 22 lessons purchased from "Learn French with Alexa" disappeared; that was unfortunate, because Alexa is a personable, good-natured and competent instructor. So now, my new teacher is Duolingo.

It's an American educational technology company that produces free audio and video-based apps for language-learning for over 40 languages (the usual suspects, as well as Navajo and Yiddish) by practicing vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

It's great fun to use, with instruction supplied by animated multi-ethnic cartoon characters who are super-supportive of my successful efforts to type responses to English prompts in French and French to English (I'm better at the latter).

Rewards come in the form of declarations of Awesome!, Amazing! and such. More than three failed attempts in a row produce a sad-looking little green owl named Duo on the screen accompanied by the words: "I believe in you."

The goofy model, researchers say, more like a video game than a classroom, is more applicable to simple words and phrases than to complex ones. But I'm not preparing to spend a year studying at the Sorbonne--my goal is to order a baguette or une bouteille de vin, in their native language, without a blunder.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

