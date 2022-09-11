Kentucky leaves Richardson, Florida flat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- No. 20 Kentucky intercepted Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson twice, including one Keidron Smith returned 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats toppled 12th-ranked Florida 26-16 on Saturday in the Swamp to notch consecutive wins in the series for the first time in 45 years.

Richardson was off all night, a stark contrast from last week's three-touchdown, turnover-free performance against then-No. 7 Utah. He had two throws in this one that were complete head-scratchers, and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) made him pay dearly.

Linebacker Jordan Wright, cleared to play Thursday after sitting out the opener, made a one-handed catch on Richardson's pass to the flat late in the second quarter. Will Levis scored three plays later.

Richardson's second pick was more egregious. He seemingly misread a defensive alignment and threw a pass to the wide side of the field that Smith easily picked off. Smith returned it down the sideline and had to juke only Richardson to make it to the end zone.

It was the third of three big plays that gave Kentucky back-to-back wins over Florida (1-1, 0-1) for the first time since 1976-77.

Levis connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score in the first half, a throw that showed why Levis is projected to be a first-round draft pick in 2023.

Twenty-two scouts from 15 NFL teams were on hand for the game. Most of them probably were there to see Richardson. None of them could have been impressed with what the third-year sophomore did in his third career start.

The Gainesville native completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards.

APPALACHIAN STATE 17,

NO. 6 TEXAS A&M 14

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun Texas A&M.

Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a touchdown pass on third down.

The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie it with about 31/2 minutes to go, but a 47-yard field goal attempt by Caden Davis was short.

AUBURN 24,

SAN JOSE STATE 16

AUBURN, Ala. -- T.J. Finley, Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby rushed for touchdowns and Auburn held on to beat San Jose State.

The Tigers (2-0) scored three times in the second half after the Spartans (1-1) took a 10-7 lead into halftime. Auburn struggled to hold off the more than three-touchdown underdogs, who added a late field goal to stay alive.

LSU 65, SOUTHERN 17

BATON ROUGE -- Jayden Daniels completed 10 of 11 passes for 137 yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score in just five drives, and LSU built a 51-0 halftime lead over Southern before cruising to a victory in the first matchup of the two universities from Louisiana's capital city.

The lopsided triumph was the first at LSU (1-1) for Coach Brian Kelly.

NO. 2 GEORGIA 33,

SAMFORD 0

ATHENS, Ga. -- Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and Georgia's rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance.

Samford (1-1) was held to 128 yards and three first downs.

Bennett completed 24 of 34 passes for Georgia (2-0).

NO. 23 WAKE FOREST 45,

VANDERBILT 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Wake Forest's win over Vanderbilt, connecting on 18 of 27 passes after he missed the season opener against VMI because of a blood clot.

Hartman's 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest (2-0) to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

A.J. Swann passed for two touchdowns for Vanderbilt in relief of Mike Wright. Swann also ran for a two-point conversion. Re'Mahn Davis had 18 carries for 87 yards for the Commodores (2-1).

KANSAS STATE 40,

MISSOURI 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Deuce Vaughn ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, the Kansas State defense picked off Missouri on four consecutive possessions in the second half, and the Wildcats blew out the Tigers in the first meeting of old Big 12 rivals in more than a decade.

A man crosses a puddle in a parking lot outside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Fans exit Bill Snyder Family Stadium after a lightning delay was announced during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Missouri running back Elijah Young, right, is tackled by Kansas State safety Josh Hayes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

