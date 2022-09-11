Sections
LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Today at 2:23 a.m.

Thursday’s game

Clinton 57, Little Rock Hall 20

Friday’s games

Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27

Arkadelphia 49, Texarkana 6

Ashdown 41, Hope 7

Bald Knob at Des Arc, ccd.

Barton 52, Marianna 6

Batesville 25, Harrison 24, OT

Bauxite 37, Central Arkansas Christian 14

Benton 58, Sylvan Hills 24

Benton Harmony Grove 22, Pottsville 21

Bentonville West 45, Little Rock Central 0

Bigelow 41, Perryville 19

Bismarck 45, Poyen 0

Bryant 20, Little Rock Parkview 10*

Camden Fairview 48, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0

Cedarville 36, Mountainburg 6

Cedar Ridge 36, Genoa Central 20

Charleston 34, Ozark 20

Clarendon at Hazen, ccd.

Conway 51, Springdale 14

Conway Christian 55, Atkins 20

Cross County at Carlisle, ccd.

Drew Central 34, Farmerville (La.) D’Arbonne Woods 20

Earle 34, Corning 20

East Poinsett County 46, Walnut Ridge 36

Elkins 62, Clarksville 20

Episcopal Collegiate 33, Murfreesboro 6

Fayetteville 42, Fort Smith Northside 21

Fountain Lake 49, Rose Bud 18

Gentry 53, Quitman 41

Gosnell 40, Osceola 33

Greenbrier 48, Siloam Springs 18

Greenland 41, Berryville 7

Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0

Gurdon 44, Dierks 32

Hackett 40, Panama, Okla. 16

Hampton 46, Foreman 0

Harrisburg 47, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Haynesville, La. 33, Camden Harmony Grove 26

Hector 21, McCrory 8

Helena-West Helena 26, Dumas 8

Highland 39, Piggott 0

Hoxie 38, Paragould 0

Junction City at Lake Village, ccd.

Lake Hamilton 34, Little Rock Christian 19

Lamar 35, Dover 0

Lavaca 42, Horatio 8

Little Rock Catholic 38, Greene County Tech 16

Little Rock Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29

Magazine 28, Danville 14

Magnet Cove 38, Baptist Prep 7

Malvern 48, Hot Springs Lakeside 28

Marked Tree 41, Jackson (Tenn.) Central 7

Marion 27, El Dorado 23

McGehee 36, Hamburg 14

Melbourne 44, Cave City 18

Mena 31, Lincoln 28

Mills 34, Beebe 21

Mineral Springs 64, Smackover 26

Monticello 42, DeWitt 23

Morrilton 42, Vilonia 27

Mountain Pine 36, Rector 16

Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 6

Mount Ida 35, Jessieville 0

Nashville 50, De Queen 21

Nettleton 30, Blytheville 25

Pea Ridge 35, Huntsville 6

Pine Bluff 36, Watson Chapel 22

Pocahontas 47, Brookland 28

Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28

Prescott 42, Fordyce 14

Pulaski Academy 35, Russellville 17

Rison 44, Dardanelle 28

Rogers 52, Farmington 39

Salem 21, Riverview 7

Sheridan 31, Searcy 27

Shiloh Christian 72, Tulsa Victory Christian 33

Southside Batesville 44, Heber Springs 6

Star City 40, Crossett 13

Stuttgart 38, Newport 28

Trumann 42, Manila 7

Two Rivers 39, Johnson County Westside 14

Valley View 37, Rivercrest 34

Waldron 45, Fouke 30

West Fork 13, Paris 0

West Memphis 46, Jacksonville 8

White Hall 44, Maumelle 24

Woodlawn 20, Brinkley 12

Wynne 72, Fort Smith Southside 44

Yellville-Summit 52, Decatur 6

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

8-MAN

Marvell 50, Augusta 28

Marshall 34, Cutter-Morning Star 16

Spring Hill 34, Parkers Chapel 6

