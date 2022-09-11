LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Thursday’s game
Clinton 57, Little Rock Hall 20
Friday’s games
Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27
Arkadelphia 49, Texarkana 6
Ashdown 41, Hope 7
Bald Knob at Des Arc, ccd.
Barton 52, Marianna 6
Batesville 25, Harrison 24, OT
Bauxite 37, Central Arkansas Christian 14
Benton 58, Sylvan Hills 24
Benton Harmony Grove 22, Pottsville 21
Bentonville West 45, Little Rock Central 0
Bigelow 41, Perryville 19
Bismarck 45, Poyen 0
Bryant 20, Little Rock Parkview 10*
Camden Fairview 48, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0
Cedarville 36, Mountainburg 6
Cedar Ridge 36, Genoa Central 20
Charleston 34, Ozark 20
Clarendon at Hazen, ccd.
Conway 51, Springdale 14
Conway Christian 55, Atkins 20
Cross County at Carlisle, ccd.
Drew Central 34, Farmerville (La.) D’Arbonne Woods 20
Earle 34, Corning 20
East Poinsett County 46, Walnut Ridge 36
Elkins 62, Clarksville 20
Episcopal Collegiate 33, Murfreesboro 6
Fayetteville 42, Fort Smith Northside 21
Fountain Lake 49, Rose Bud 18
Gentry 53, Quitman 41
Gosnell 40, Osceola 33
Greenbrier 48, Siloam Springs 18
Greenland 41, Berryville 7
Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0
Gurdon 44, Dierks 32
Hackett 40, Panama, Okla. 16
Hampton 46, Foreman 0
Harrisburg 47, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Haynesville, La. 33, Camden Harmony Grove 26
Hector 21, McCrory 8
Helena-West Helena 26, Dumas 8
Highland 39, Piggott 0
Hoxie 38, Paragould 0
Junction City at Lake Village, ccd.
Lake Hamilton 34, Little Rock Christian 19
Lamar 35, Dover 0
Lavaca 42, Horatio 8
Little Rock Catholic 38, Greene County Tech 16
Little Rock Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29
Magazine 28, Danville 14
Magnet Cove 38, Baptist Prep 7
Malvern 48, Hot Springs Lakeside 28
Marked Tree 41, Jackson (Tenn.) Central 7
Marion 27, El Dorado 23
McGehee 36, Hamburg 14
Melbourne 44, Cave City 18
Mena 31, Lincoln 28
Mills 34, Beebe 21
Mineral Springs 64, Smackover 26
Monticello 42, DeWitt 23
Morrilton 42, Vilonia 27
Mountain Pine 36, Rector 16
Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 6
Mount Ida 35, Jessieville 0
Nashville 50, De Queen 21
Nettleton 30, Blytheville 25
Pea Ridge 35, Huntsville 6
Pine Bluff 36, Watson Chapel 22
Pocahontas 47, Brookland 28
Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28
Prescott 42, Fordyce 14
Pulaski Academy 35, Russellville 17
Rison 44, Dardanelle 28
Rogers 52, Farmington 39
Salem 21, Riverview 7
Sheridan 31, Searcy 27
Shiloh Christian 72, Tulsa Victory Christian 33
Southside Batesville 44, Heber Springs 6
Star City 40, Crossett 13
Stuttgart 38, Newport 28
Trumann 42, Manila 7
Two Rivers 39, Johnson County Westside 14
Valley View 37, Rivercrest 34
Waldron 45, Fouke 30
West Fork 13, Paris 0
West Memphis 46, Jacksonville 8
White Hall 44, Maumelle 24
Woodlawn 20, Brinkley 12
Wynne 72, Fort Smith Southside 44
Yellville-Summit 52, Decatur 6
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
8-MAN
Marvell 50, Augusta 28
Marshall 34, Cutter-Morning Star 16
Spring Hill 34, Parkers Chapel 6