The war in Ukraine

Let's face it! In the long run Ukraine is not going to defeat Russia, and the sooner this country realizes it, the better off we will be.

I support giving Ukraine all the food and medicine it needs, but giving it $3 billion more in military hardware does nothing but postpone the inevitable. Russia's Vladimir Putin has already said he will call up 137,000 more troops if necessary, and I doubt Ukraine has that many more it can summon.

So what is the answer?

The United Nations should demand an immediate cease-fire and within 30 days hold a UN- supervised election to decide whether Ukraine citizens again want to be annexed to Russia.

Both sides must agree to abide by the vote of the people. If the annexation vote fails, all Russian troops must leave the country within 30 days and the cease-fire must continue. If the vote is pro-Russia then the Ukraine government must resign and a new election should be held.

I think we all know the likely election outcome.

With the recently approved military increase for Ukraine, we reportedly have approved over $59 billion in all forms of aid to that country. All we have to show for it is thousands more dead on both sides and complete destruction of several Ukrainian cities.

I heard Fox's Tucker Carlson say the Ukraine president has banned all political parties along with the independent press. If that is true, and I hope it isn't, I doubt this is the kind of government we want to support.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Same old, same old

The GOP objects to something Joe Biden says. A 96-year old woman dies. "Dog-bites-man" news. Give me some real news.

JOHN SENNER

Little Rock

Look out for children

School started this past week in Uvalde, Texas. This year they are tightening up on security due to the massacre that occurred last spring. However, Robb Elementary wasn't reopened due to the bad memories.

I think they should sell that property and tear down that school and purchase new property, to build a new elementary school, not to mention renaming it. They are putting up fences and having police officers patrol the schools. When the police arrived first on the scene, they should have evacuated the school, not sit around and wait; those children's lives were at stake. The police chief was terminated due to wanting to wait. I would have put on SWAT gear and gone in there to rescue those kids at the mercy of that gunman. Likewise, I would have taken the gunman alive and arrested him and let the courts and jury prosecute him.

Now this doesn't bring back the lives that were lost in that massacre, but we need to look out after our children. They count the most.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado

An anonymous critic

Five days after my letter was in the paper on Aug. 11, I received a letter with no return address postmarked in Birmingham, Ala. I was surprised to find that someone from out of state would bother to obtain my home address and send a personal message about my letter.

The writer said he had picked up a copy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after visiting a brother in Arkansas and stated, "so you think Hershell [sic] Walker is not qualified." The writer then went on a two-page rant about Democrats AOC, Hillary, Pelosi, Kerry, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the Cuomo brothers, but said nothing about the qualifications of Walker's opponent Raphael Warnock.

The third page provided a picture of the Obamas' new home on Martha's Vineyard and questioned why they needed a 2,500-gallon propane tank. Had he bothered to check he would have found that the Obamas ordered two 1,000-gallon tanks and one 500-gallon tank. Propane suppliers recommend 1,000-gallon tanks for homes 3,500+ square feet in which all appliances are equipped to use propane. Since the Obamas are planning some additions and renovations, builders may have suggested more propane tanks may be needed. He also states, "Hey, I thought the Obamas were going green." Once again, had he checked, he would have found that propane is one of the cleanest-burning fossil fuels.

The writer asked me to list all of Obama's qualifications for U.S. president in my next letter and stated, "I will have my brother to be [sic] watching for your letter ..." For the anonymous writer, here are Obama's three most important qualifications: degree from Harvard Law School; served two terms as Illinois state senator; served one term as U.S. senator from Illinois.

If you feel the need to send me another letter, please provide a list of Herschel's qualifications for a U.S. Senate seat. Note: Running with a football isn't one of them. Then don't be a yellow dog Republican again, and sign the letter.

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier